Kerala: Satheesan Cabinet Announces KSRTC Free Travel For Women From June 15
A hike in honorariums for ASHA workers and anganwadi staff, and the formation of a dedicated department for old-age and senior citizens also declared
Published : May 18, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The first Cabinet meeting of the newly sworn-in V D Satheesan-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government on Monday announced a series of welfare-oriented decisions, including the rollout of free KSRTC bus travel for women from June 15, a hike in honorariums for ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) workers and anganwadi staff, and the formation of a dedicated department for old-age and senior citizens.
The Cabinet said detailed guidelines for the women's free travel scheme would be announced later. The decision is among the first steps towards implementing the UDF’s 'Indira Guarantees' promised during the Assembly election campaign.
In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the government also decided to constitute a separate department for old age and senior citizens. Chief Minister V D Satheesan said Kerala would study and adapt aspects of the Japan model for elderly care as part of building a "civilised and compassionate society rooted in confidence and trust".
The Cabinet approved a ₹3,000 hike in the remuneration of ASHA workers and indicated that a retirement benefit package would also be introduced in the future.
The monthly honorarium is expected to rise from ₹9,000 to ₹12,000. Honorariums for anganwadi ayahs and helpers, cooking workers and pre-primary staff were also increased by ₹1,000.
The Assembly session will begin on May 21, with the Speaker election scheduled for May 22 and the Governor’s policy address on May 29. UDF-backed Independent MLA G Sudhakaran has been appointed pro-tem Speaker. The Cabinet also appointed senior advocate Jaju Babu as Advocate General (AG) and appointed advocate C Asaf Ali as Director General of Prosecution (DGP).
In another key decision, the government ordered a fresh SIT probe into the controversial 'Nava Kerala Sadas' incident involving two Congress workers. Preparations for the southwest monsoon and a white paper on Kerala’s financial situation were also discussed.
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