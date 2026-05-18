ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Satheesan Cabinet Announces KSRTC Free Travel For Women From June 15

Thiruvananthapuram: The first Cabinet meeting of the newly sworn-in V D Satheesan-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government on Monday announced a series of welfare-oriented decisions, including the rollout of free KSRTC bus travel for women from June 15, a hike in honorariums for ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) workers and anganwadi staff, and the formation of a dedicated department for old-age and senior citizens.

The Cabinet said detailed guidelines for the women's free travel scheme would be announced later. The decision is among the first steps towards implementing the UDF’s 'Indira Guarantees' promised during the Assembly election campaign.

UDF government announced a series of welfare-oriented decisions (PTI)

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the government also decided to constitute a separate department for old age and senior citizens. Chief Minister V D Satheesan said Kerala would study and adapt aspects of the Japan model for elderly care as part of building a "civilised and compassionate society rooted in confidence and trust".