‘If Consensus Is Not reached, Court Will Appoint…’, SC on Kerala VCs Appointment Impasse

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said if Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor-cum-Chancellor Rajendra Arlekar do not reach a consensus, then it will intervene to resolve the ongoing deadlock over selection of Vice Chancellors (VCs) for two universities in the state.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and PB Varale.

The bench asked Attorney General R Venkataramani, representing the Governor, and senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, representing the Chief Minister, to find out some amicable solution to the impasse.

During the hearing, the AG contended that Justice (retd) Sudhanshu Dhulia committee had recommended two sets of names and the Chancellor had picked two names.

Gupta submitted that the name, which was not acceptable to the CM, was the only one that the Governor-cum-Chancellor agreed upon. He said he thinks a resolution has to be found by this court.