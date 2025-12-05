‘If Consensus Is Not reached, Court Will Appoint…’, SC on Kerala VCs Appointment Impasse
Hearing was held on a case related to appointment of VCs of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and University of Digital Sciences Innovation and Technology.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said if Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor-cum-Chancellor Rajendra Arlekar do not reach a consensus, then it will intervene to resolve the ongoing deadlock over selection of Vice Chancellors (VCs) for two universities in the state.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and PB Varale.
The bench asked Attorney General R Venkataramani, representing the Governor, and senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, representing the Chief Minister, to find out some amicable solution to the impasse.
During the hearing, the AG contended that Justice (retd) Sudhanshu Dhulia committee had recommended two sets of names and the Chancellor had picked two names.
Gupta submitted that the name, which was not acceptable to the CM, was the only one that the Governor-cum-Chancellor agreed upon. He said he thinks a resolution has to be found by this court.
The bench said that Justice Dhulia led committee had recommended four names each for two universities and the Governor and CM should appoint the most meritorious candidates from both the batches. The bench said it will intervene and make the appointments itself if the consensus is not reached by December 9.
"Reach consensus by Tuesday or we will appoint the Vice Chancellors and resolve the issue…”, said the bench, while scheduling the matter for hearing on Thursday.
The bench was hearing the matter related to the appointments of VCs of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, and the University of Digital Sciences Innovation and Technology.
On November 28, the apex court had expressed its discontent over delay in action by Kerala Governor on the report submitted by the Justice (retired) Sudhanshu Dhulia, former judge of the apex court, in connection with appointment of VCs of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and University of Digital Sciences Innovation and Technology.
Prior to this, on August 18, Supreme Court appointed Justice Dhulia as the chairperson of the search-cum-selection committee to shortlist names of VCs for the two universities.
