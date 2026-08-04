ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Under Secretary Suspended For Irregularities In Processing Jailed BJP Councillor's Leave File

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has suspended an under-secretary pending an inquiry into alleged irregularities in processing a file linked to granting leave to an imprisoned BJP councillor from attending city corporation council meetings, according to an official order. Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Councillor R Sugathan is undergoing preventive detention under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

The suspended Under Secretary of the Local Self Government Department, Dr Chithra P Arunima, is a Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) official.

She allegedly made unauthorised alterations and additions to an official file to facilitate benefits that were not legally admissible to Sugathan, who is undergoing preventive detention as per KAAPA, the order issued late Monday said.

The government order alleged that the KAS officer had acted with mala fide intent by making changes in the file to extend benefits to the detainee and that her actions amounted to serious official misconduct, abuse of power and violation of service conduct rules.

The file originally contained notes stating that there was no legal provision to grant escort parole to a person detained under the KAAPA; However, the officer allegedly altered the file, overriding directions issued at the levels of the department minister and the department secretary, to enable the detainee to get those benefits, the suspension order stated.