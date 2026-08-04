Kerala Under Secretary Suspended For Irregularities In Processing Jailed BJP Councillor's Leave File
KAS official Dr Chithra allegedly made unauthorised alterations and additions to an official file to facilitate benefits that were not legally admissible to Sugathan
By PTI
Published : August 4, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has suspended an under-secretary pending an inquiry into alleged irregularities in processing a file linked to granting leave to an imprisoned BJP councillor from attending city corporation council meetings, according to an official order. Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Councillor R Sugathan is undergoing preventive detention under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).
The suspended Under Secretary of the Local Self Government Department, Dr Chithra P Arunima, is a Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) official.
She allegedly made unauthorised alterations and additions to an official file to facilitate benefits that were not legally admissible to Sugathan, who is undergoing preventive detention as per KAAPA, the order issued late Monday said.
The government order alleged that the KAS officer had acted with mala fide intent by making changes in the file to extend benefits to the detainee and that her actions amounted to serious official misconduct, abuse of power and violation of service conduct rules.
The file originally contained notes stating that there was no legal provision to grant escort parole to a person detained under the KAAPA; However, the officer allegedly altered the file, overriding directions issued at the levels of the department minister and the department secretary, to enable the detainee to get those benefits, the suspension order stated.
The order further said the alleged actions constituted a grave violation of rules, abuse of official authority and had adversely affected the image of the government. Invoking relevant rules, the government placed Arunima under suspension with immediate effect pending inquiry. Official sources said that she is the first KAS officer to be placed under suspension. KAS was introduced in 2018.
The action follows a controversy over the grant of six months' leave to Sugathan, the BJP councillor from Vazhottukonam ward in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, who is currently lodged in jail under the KAAPA.
The leave application was approved at a stormy Corporation council meeting on Friday after securing the support of BJP councillors and an Independent member. Mayor V V Rajesh had exercised his casting vote in favour of the proposal after it received the backing of 51 members in the 101-member council.
The mayor had defended the decision, saying as per a circular issued by the Home Department, Sugathan could retain his councillorship if the council approved his leave application. The issue triggered a political row, with Local Self Government Minister K M Shaji on Sunday stating that the government was seriously examining the circumstances under which the communication was issued.
Calling the extension of such a benefit to a person under preventive detention a serious matter, the minister has clarified that the department and its secretary had recommended that such relief should not be granted and assured that appropriate action would be taken.
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