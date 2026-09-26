Kerala-Type Houseboats For Tourists On Krishna River In Andhra Pradesh Soon
The luxury boats being introduced on the Krishna river will feature five bedrooms and an air-conditioned hall capable of accommodating 100 people for dining.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
Amaravati: Tourists will now be able to experience the comfort and luxury of houseboat at Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh.
Beyond just a river journey, luxury houseboats and party/dinner cruise vessels are being introduced for the tourists, offering amenities such as hotel-style accommodation, dining, entertainment, and facilities for hosting parties and special events.
The government has granted permission to a private company for the initiative. An investment of up to Rs 30 crore will be made for the project. The boats are expected to be operational within four to five months. A Kerala-style houseboat is already in operation on the Krishna river. Officials anticipate that the arrival of two new large boats will further boost tourist activity.
The luxury boats being introduced on the Krishna river will feature five bedrooms and an air-conditioned hall capable of accommodating 100 people for dining. Luxury houseboats of this kind are currently in operation in Kerala and Kashmir. They offer the opportunity to cruise along the river while staying overnight on board. A similar experience is set to become available to tourists on the Krishna river.
The boat to be introduced for tourists is larger than a luxury houseboat and is designed for parties and dinner cruises. Such cruises are currently being operated at a large scale in places like Dubai, London, and Goa. The cruise being introduced on the Krishna river will feature two air-conditioned decks capable of accommodating 200 people for parties and dinners. The vessel is being designed for special events, birthdays, family celebrations, and corporate meetings.
The houseboat already operational on the Krishna river in Vijayawada features a bedroom, a living area, and hotel-style amenities. It is being used as a floating restaurant. It has also been designed to host private parties and celebrations.
Vijayawada already boasts tourist attractions such as Bhavani Island and Pavitra Sangamam.
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