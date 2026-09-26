ETV Bharat / state

Kerala-Type Houseboats For Tourists On Krishna River In Andhra Pradesh Soon

Amaravati: Tourists will now be able to experience the comfort and luxury of houseboat at Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh.

Beyond just a river journey, luxury houseboats and party/dinner cruise vessels are being introduced for the tourists, offering amenities such as hotel-style accommodation, dining, entertainment, and facilities for hosting parties and special events.

The government has granted permission to a private company for the initiative. An investment of up to Rs 30 crore will be made for the project. The boats are expected to be operational within four to five months. A Kerala-style houseboat is already in operation on the Krishna river. Officials anticipate that the arrival of two new large boats will further boost tourist activity.

The luxury boats being introduced on the Krishna river will feature five bedrooms and an air-conditioned hall capable of accommodating 100 people for dining. Luxury houseboats of this kind are currently in operation in Kerala and Kashmir. They offer the opportunity to cruise along the river while staying overnight on board. A similar experience is set to become available to tourists on the Krishna river.