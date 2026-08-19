ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Two PRD Officials Transferred For Swapping CM Satheesan With Pinarayi Vijayan In Official Communications

Photograph of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (right) appeared instead of Chief Minister V D Satheesan in the official releases. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has taken disciplinary action against two Public Relations Department (PRD) officials following lapses in official communications in which the name and photograph of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appeared instead of Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

The two officials, Information Officer P R Sabu of the PRD Release Section and Information Officer Pratheesh D Mani of the Web and New Media Section, have been transferred as a punitive measure.

Pratheesh has been posted as Information Officer of Kerala House in New Delhi, while Sabu has been transferred to Kollam district.

The action follows two separate lapses in official communications relating to the Independence Day programme on Saturday and the Vizhinjam International Seaport's EXIM operations launch on Tuesday.

As commercial export and import operations commenced at Vizhinjam International Seaport, the PRD shared a poster in its official media WhatsApp group as part of its publicity campaign for the landmark project. However, an old poster from the previous government's tenure was inadvertently uploaded instead of the updated communication featuring Chief Minister Satheesan.

The poster carried the photograph of Pinarayi Vijayan, who is now the Leader of the Opposition, leading to confusion among media personnel and drawing criticism of the PRD's handling of official communications.

A similar lapse occurred in the press release issued in connection with this year's Independence Day celebrations, the first such official celebration after the UDF government assumed office. The release reportedly referred to Pinarayi Vijayan instead of Chief Minister Satheesan, prompting action against Pratheesh.