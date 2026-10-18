Keralam: Two Arrested In Kovalam Spa Abuse Case
The investigation is currently proceeding under the supervision of Kovalam Circle Inspector Sreekumar.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Two accused were arrested on Sunday in connection with the sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh at a spa in Kerala’s Kovalam.
South Zone Inspector General Nishanthini and City Police Commissioner Arul B Krishna confirmed the arrests.
Those arrested were identified as spa operators Sajith Kumar from Alappuzha and Nishad from Poovar. The victim, who lost her parents, had been raised by her maternal aunt and uncle. In July last year, the couple brought the girl to Chennai, where she was reportedly subjected to abuse during their stay, before eventually bringing her to Kovalam and leaving her behind to return to Andhra Pradesh.
According to the police, the victim was initially placed in a spa owned by Sajith Kumar and later transferred to a spa owned by Nishad, facing repeated sexual abuse at both locations. The matter came to light when the girl eloped with a young man she had befriended at work, prompting a missing person complaint. The police tracked down the girl, produced her before a court, and transferred her to a shelter home.
Although an Aadhaar card in her possession stated she was 20 years old, the police grew suspicious and contacted her former school via email to verify her age. The school records confirmed she was only 16 years old. During subsequent counselling at the shelter home, the victim disclosed the full extent of the abuse she suffered.
The investigation is currently proceeding under the supervision of Kovalam Circle Inspector Sreekumar.
This incident follows a recent case in Kalamassery, Kochi, where a 20-year-old woman was lured to a spa under the pretext of a job offer and subjected to gang rape after being administered a sedative mixed into ice cream. Following this, law-enforcement agencies conducted statewide surprise raids on spas under an initiative, "Operation Spa," in accordance with directives issued by ADGP (Law and Order) P Vijayan.
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