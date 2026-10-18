ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: Two Arrested In Kovalam Spa Abuse Case

Thiruvananthapuram: Two accused were arrested on Sunday in connection with the sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh at a spa in Kerala’s Kovalam.

Those arrested were identified as spa operators Sajith Kumar from Alappuzha and Nishad from Poovar. The victim, who lost her parents, had been raised by her maternal aunt and uncle. In July last year, the couple brought the girl to Chennai, where she was reportedly subjected to abuse during their stay, before eventually bringing her to Kovalam and leaving her behind to return to Andhra Pradesh.

​According to the police, the victim was initially placed in a spa owned by Sajith Kumar and later transferred to a spa owned by Nishad, facing repeated sexual abuse at both locations. The matter came to light when the girl eloped with a young man she had befriended at work, prompting a missing person complaint. The police tracked down the girl, produced her before a court, and transferred her to a shelter home.