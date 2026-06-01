ETV Bharat / state

Back-To-School: Twins And Triplets Steal Show At Kerala School-Reopening Festival

Kozhikode: A government-aided school near Kuttiyadi witnessed an extraordinary and heartwarming school reopening day on Monday as twins and triplets became the star attraction of Praveshanolsavam, Kerala's school-reopening festival.

KVKMM UP School (Kunhi Vengakkandy Kunjhabdulla Memorial Upper Primary School) at Devarkovil welcomed two sets of triplets and three pairs of twins among its newly admitted students this academic year, making the school reopening ceremony a unique spectacle for students, parents and teachers alike.

With the latest admissions, the school now has a remarkable total of 34 children who are either twins or triplets studying on its campus. According to headmaster V Nassar, the school already had 11 pairs of twins studying in different classes, and the new admissions further added to its distinction.

"Such a large gathering of twins and triplets in one school is a rare sight. This year’s entrance festival has become one of the most memorable events in the history of our school," Nassar told ETV Bharat on Monday.

Among the new admissions are triplets V K Muhammad Isan, V K Muhammad Faizan and VK Haisa Mujeeb, children of Mujeeb Rahman and Murshida. Another set of triplets - Aisa Fatima, Adam Muhammad and Aisa Khadija - are the children of Urat Anas and Najeema.