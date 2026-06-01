Back-To-School: Twins And Triplets Steal Show At Kerala School-Reopening Festival
Rare gathering of 34 children who are either twins or triplets at KVKMM UP School, Devarkovil, near Kuttiyadi, turns reopening day into a memorable celebration.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 6:55 PM IST
Kozhikode: A government-aided school near Kuttiyadi witnessed an extraordinary and heartwarming school reopening day on Monday as twins and triplets became the star attraction of Praveshanolsavam, Kerala's school-reopening festival.
KVKMM UP School (Kunhi Vengakkandy Kunjhabdulla Memorial Upper Primary School) at Devarkovil welcomed two sets of triplets and three pairs of twins among its newly admitted students this academic year, making the school reopening ceremony a unique spectacle for students, parents and teachers alike.
With the latest admissions, the school now has a remarkable total of 34 children who are either twins or triplets studying on its campus. According to headmaster V Nassar, the school already had 11 pairs of twins studying in different classes, and the new admissions further added to its distinction.
"Such a large gathering of twins and triplets in one school is a rare sight. This year’s entrance festival has become one of the most memorable events in the history of our school," Nassar told ETV Bharat on Monday.
Among the new admissions are triplets V K Muhammad Isan, V K Muhammad Faizan and VK Haisa Mujeeb, children of Mujeeb Rahman and Murshida. Another set of triplets - Aisa Fatima, Adam Muhammad and Aisa Khadija - are the children of Urat Anas and Najeema.
One of the triplet families could not attend the reopening day as they were away from the village and are expected to join later.
The school, which has around 2,000 students, is regarded as one of the leading primary schools in the region and reportedly recorded the highest number of Class 1 admissions in the Kunnummal sub-district during the past decade. This year alone, over 350 new students joined the school, including around 150 first-graders.
Students were welcomed with a colourful procession featuring band music, cartoon characters and celebrations attended by teachers and parents. Former minister Ahammed Devarkovil, who studied at the school from Classes 1 to 7, praised the institution's standards and popularity among local residents.
Teachers and classmates are now preparing for amusing moments ahead, as identifying children with identical smiles, looks and uniforms seated together in classrooms could become a daily challenge.
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