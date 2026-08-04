Women Travelling For Free In RTC Buses, But Paying Fees To Send Children To Pvt Schools: Kerala Minister's Remarks Trigger Row
AIDWA demanded that the minister's remarks undermined the dignity of women and ridiculed beneficiaries of schemes.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
Palakkad: Kerala Transport Minister C P John's remarks linking women's use of the state's free bus travel scheme with their preference for private schools and private hospitals have triggered a political controversy, drawing sharp criticism from women's organisations.
Speaking at the Kerala Bus Transport Association's state conference in Palakkad, the minister questioned what he described as contradictory public behaviour.
"Women are travelling free in KSRTC buses, but they pay fees to send their children to private schools instead of government schools. Even when they cannot afford it, they prefer private hospitals over government hospitals. The behaviour of Kerala's people is surprising," John said.
He also remarked that the free travel scheme had led to overcrowding in buses and alleged that some women were behaving inappropriately while availing the benefit.
The remarks drew strong protests from the Kerala state committee of the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), which termed them misogynistic and insulting to women. The organisation demanded that the minister withdraw his comments and issue an unconditional public apology, stating that the remarks undermined the dignity of women and ridiculed beneficiaries of public welfare schemes.
Responding to the criticism, John said his remarks had been misunderstood and were intended as self-criticism of society rather than an attack on women. He maintained that free bus travel is a legitimate entitlement for women and asserted that he stood by his observations.
The remarks have since sparked widespread debate, with critics accusing the minister of stereotyping women, while others viewed the comments as highlighting broader questions about public confidence in government schools and healthcare institutions.
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