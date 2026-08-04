ETV Bharat / state

Women Travelling For Free In RTC Buses, But Paying Fees To Send Children To Pvt Schools: Kerala Minister's Remarks Trigger Row

Palakkad: Kerala Transport Minister C P John's remarks linking women's use of the state's free bus travel scheme with their preference for private schools and private hospitals have triggered a political controversy, drawing sharp criticism from women's organisations.

Speaking at the Kerala Bus Transport Association's state conference in Palakkad, the minister questioned what he described as contradictory public behaviour.

"Women are travelling free in KSRTC buses, but they pay fees to send their children to private schools instead of government schools. Even when they cannot afford it, they prefer private hospitals over government hospitals. The behaviour of Kerala's people is surprising," John said.

He also remarked that the free travel scheme had led to overcrowding in buses and alleged that some women were behaving inappropriately while availing the benefit.