Kerala Tourism To Receive PETA India Award For Mechanical Elephant Safari Initiative
The mechanical elephant, recently introduced at Thumboormozhi Butterfly Park—a popular tourist destination and natural habitat for several butterfly species—offers visitors an engaging, cruelty-free safari experience.
By PTI
Published : April 9, 2026 at 10:09 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Department of Tourism will receive a Golden Elephant Protection Award from PETA India for launching a state-of-the-art mechanical elephant safari, eliminating the use of live animals for tourist rides, officials said on Thursday.
The lifelike mechanical elephant, recently introduced at Thumboormozhi Butterfly Park—a popular tourist destination and natural habitat for several butterfly species—offers visitors an engaging, cruelty-free safari experience.
“By promoting this tourist excursion that relies on innovation rather than cruelty, the Kerala Department of Tourism is taking a progressive step toward elephant protection,” PETA India Corporate Affairs Liaison Umang Sharma said in a press release.
The award comes ahead of Save the Elephant Day, observed on April 16.
“PETA India applauds the department’s forward-thinking leadership and encourages everyone to choose ethical, humane tourism experiences that allow animals to live in peace,” the release said.
According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, in the wild, elephants live in matriarchal herds, protect one another, and share caregiving responsibilities. However, those used for rides in the tourism industry are often separated from their mothers at a young age and subjected to harsh training methods to ensure compliance, the organisation said.