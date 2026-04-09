ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Tourism To Receive PETA India Award For Mechanical Elephant Safari Initiative

In this picture taken on February 25, 2025, workers push a finished model of a robotic elephant outside a workshop in Thrissur, in India's Kerala state. ( AFP )

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Department of Tourism will receive a Golden Elephant Protection Award from PETA India for launching a state-of-the-art mechanical elephant safari, eliminating the use of live animals for tourist rides, officials said on Thursday.

The lifelike mechanical elephant, recently introduced at Thumboormozhi Butterfly Park—a popular tourist destination and natural habitat for several butterfly species—offers visitors an engaging, cruelty-free safari experience.

“By promoting this tourist excursion that relies on innovation rather than cruelty, the Kerala Department of Tourism is taking a progressive step toward elephant protection,” PETA India Corporate Affairs Liaison Umang Sharma said in a press release.