ETV Bharat / state

Kerala To Modernise Legal Education, Considering Law University: CM Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said the government was planning a comprehensive overhaul of legal education in the state. As part of the initiative, it is "seriously considering" setting up a Directorate of Legal Education and a law university, he said.

Speaking after handing over appointment orders to 35 assistant professors for government law colleges at the Secretariat Durbar Hall here, Satheesan said the government aimed to transform Kerala into one of the country's leading higher education hubs by updating courses in line with evolving industry requirements.

He said the proposed Directorate of Legal Education and law university would help strengthen legal education in the state. The CM said new subjects such as maritime law would be introduced to tap Kerala's growing potential as a port-based economy, while outdated teaching methods would be revamped to meet contemporary requirements.

He said the government was also focusing on strengthening industry-academia collaboration and introducing employment-oriented courses to improve students' job prospects.