Kerala To Challenge SIR in Supreme Court Amidst Political Row
All political parties except BJP sided with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over seeking legal advice on challenging the revision process.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 7:46 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the 'Special Intensive Revision' (SIR) of voter roll Revision' in the state.
The move comes following an all-party meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, resolved to seek legal advice on challenging the revision process. The decision, however, faced strong dissent from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Legal Battle Ahead
The consensus at the all-party meeting was to legally challenge the SIR. The government will now proceed to seek expert legal opinion regarding a potential petition at the Supreme Court. All political parties in attendance, with the exception of the BJP, fully supported the government’s proposed legal action.
The Chief Minister informed the meeting that with the local body elections approaching, the government and the political parties share an interest in seeking legal counsel to question the SIR. Vijayan said the attempt to implement the SIR, which relies on the 2002 electoral roll instead of the revised list used in the last Lok Sabha elections, is both 'unscientific' and 'politically motivated'.
Opposition Backs Move, Citing Concerns
Political parties voiced serious apprehensions regarding the use of the 2002 electoral roll as the basis for the revision, warning it would create numerous practical difficulties. Leaders also expressed concern that the SIR was being implemented with a specific, ulterior motive.
Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan (Congress), said the Opposition is prepared to implead itself in the case should the government approach the apex court. Satheesan pre-emptively indicated his position during the meeting.
CPM State Secretary MV Govindan too strongly condemned the revision process, terming the move as 'unconstitutional and anti-democratic'.
Attendees Highlight Consensus
The meeting saw broad participation from leaders across the political spectrum, underscoring the gravity of the issue. Those who addressed the gathering included PC Vishnunadh (Congress), Satyan Mokeri (CPI), PK Kunhalikutty (IUML), Stephen George (Kerala Congress M), PJ Joseph (Kerala Congress), Mathew T Thomas (Janata Dal Secular), Thomas K. Thomas (NCP), Uzhamalackal Venugopal (Congress S), KG Premjith (Kerala Congress B), Shaja GS Panicker (RSP Leninist), KR Girijan (Kerala Congress Jacob), K Surendran (BJP), NK Premachandran (RSP), Ahmed Devarkovil (INL), and Antony Raju (Janathipathya Kerala Congress).
Also Read
Kerala Gears Up For SIR, Training Sessions For BLOs From Thursday