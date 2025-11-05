ETV Bharat / state

Kerala To Challenge SIR in Supreme Court Amidst Political Row

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the 'Special Intensive Revision' (SIR) of voter roll Revision' in the state.

The move comes following an all-party meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, resolved to seek legal advice on challenging the revision process. The decision, however, faced strong dissent from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Legal Battle Ahead

The consensus at the all-party meeting was to legally challenge the SIR. The government will now proceed to seek expert legal opinion regarding a potential petition at the Supreme Court. All political parties in attendance, with the exception of the BJP, fully supported the government’s proposed legal action.

The Chief Minister informed the meeting that with the local body elections approaching, the government and the political parties share an interest in seeking legal counsel to question the SIR. Vijayan said the attempt to implement the SIR, which relies on the 2002 electoral roll instead of the revised list used in the last Lok Sabha elections, is both 'unscientific' and 'politically motivated'.

Opposition Backs Move, Citing Concerns