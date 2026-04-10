Kerala Teen Girl, Who Went Missing, Found Dead In Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru After Four Days
The girl, identified as Kumari Srinanda from Kerala's Palakkad, went missing at around 5.30 pm on Tuesday while at the falls with her family.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 1:08 PM IST
Chikkamagaluru: A class 10 student from Kerala, who had gone missing near Manikyadhara Falls in Dattapeeth in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district on April 7, was found dead on Friday, a police official said.
The girl, identified as Kumari Srinanda from Palakkad district of Kerala, went missing at around 5.30 PM on Tuesday while at the falls with her family, according to police officials. The girl was part of a group of around 40 relatives who had travelled from Palakkad, officials added.
The family searched for her until about 8 PM before informing the authorities. After receiving the report, police and forest department personnel launched a search operation in the area, a senior officer said.
Earlier, Western Zone IGP Amit Singh had personally visited the spot, inspected it and got complete information about the case from District Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jeetendra Kumar Dayama.
More than 70 personnel from the Forest Department, Police and Fire Department were engaged in search operations at the site. Dog squad, drones and thermal drones were being used in the operation. The SDRF team had also joined the search operation. A case has been registered in the matter at the Chikkamagaluru Rural Police Station.
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