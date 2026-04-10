ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Teen Girl, Who Went Missing, Found Dead In Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru After Four Days

Police and forest department personnel launched a search operation to find the missing teen girl in the near Manikyadhara Falls in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district. ( ETV Bharat )

Chikkamagaluru: A class 10 student from Kerala, who had gone missing near Manikyadhara Falls in Dattapeeth in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district on April 7, was found dead on Friday, a police official said.

The girl, identified as Kumari Srinanda from Palakkad district of Kerala, went missing at around 5.30 PM on Tuesday while at the falls with her family, according to police officials. The girl was part of a group of around 40 relatives who had travelled from Palakkad, officials added.

The family searched for her until about 8 PM before informing the authorities. After receiving the report, police and forest department personnel launched a search operation in the area, a senior officer said.