ETV Bharat / state

Kerala School Girl, On A Trip With Family, Goes Missing In Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru: A Class 10 student from Palakkad in Kerala has gone missing near Manikyadhara Falls, a famous tourist destination in Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka. Her family members and the police have launched a search for her.

The girl, Nandana, who had come on a trip with a group of nearly 40 tourists, mysteriously disappeared on Tuesday evening in front of her family members. When the matter came to light, the police and more than 30 forest personnel rushed to the spot and searched every nook and corner of the hill till 1 AM on Tuesday. However, the operation was hampered due to dense fog and darkness, and the teams returned without finding any clue.

The search operation has intensified again on Wednesday morning, and this time with the help of drone cameras, rescue teams are also checking the inner parts of the forests. Despite the challenges of the steep hills and dense forests of the Western Ghats, the fire brigade and police personnel have continued the joint operation to look for the girl.