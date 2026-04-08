Kerala School Girl, On A Trip With Family, Goes Missing In Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru
The girl, Nandana, who had come on a trip with a group of nearly 40 tourists, mysteriously disappeared on Tuesday.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Chikkamagaluru: A Class 10 student from Palakkad in Kerala has gone missing near Manikyadhara Falls, a famous tourist destination in Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka. Her family members and the police have launched a search for her.
The girl, Nandana, who had come on a trip with a group of nearly 40 tourists, mysteriously disappeared on Tuesday evening in front of her family members. When the matter came to light, the police and more than 30 forest personnel rushed to the spot and searched every nook and corner of the hill till 1 AM on Tuesday. However, the operation was hampered due to dense fog and darkness, and the teams returned without finding any clue.
The search operation has intensified again on Wednesday morning, and this time with the help of drone cameras, rescue teams are also checking the inner parts of the forests. Despite the challenges of the steep hills and dense forests of the Western Ghats, the fire brigade and police personnel have continued the joint operation to look for the girl.
The incident took place within the limits of the Chikkamagaluru Rural police station. According to sources, efforts are being made to find the girl with the help of locals. The rural police station officer responded to ETV Bharat, saying that the parents of Nandana have come to the police station to file a complaint about her disappearance. The parents said Nandana went missing while she was coming up the hill after taking a photo with everyone on Tuesday.
A total of 40 people from Kerala have come to the place for a trip, including her neighbours and relatives. Currently, the forest, fire and police personnel are conducting a search for the student. The officials have started a search operation in teams based on the estimated route the girl may have taken from the place where she went missing. Drones are also being deployed, and the operation to search for the student will continue on Wednesday as well, a police officer said.
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