Kerala State Lottery's Pooja Bumper Jackpot: Rs 12 Crore First Prize Ticket Sold By Palakkad Agent

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially declared the results of the Pooja Bumper (BR-94) lottery, with the massive first prize of Rs 12 Crore awarded to ticket number JD 545542. The highly-anticipated draw was held at the Gorkhi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, although formal ceremonies were omitted due to the local body election Model Code of Conduct currently in place.

The lucky ticket was sold by agent S Suresh in Palakkad, and the winner, believed to be a local, who purchased the ticket approximately three weeks ago, is set to receive an estimated Rs 6 crore after statutory tax deductions.

In a remarkable twist of fortune, the second prize of Rs 1 crore was also secured by a ticket sold by the Mookambika Lottery Agency, which is situated right next to the first prize-winning King Star Lottery Agency in Palakkad. Each of the 10 series has a Rs 1 crore second prize, with other prizes including 10 winners of Rs 5 lakh, five winners of Rs 3 lakh, and five series receiving Rs 2 lakh each.