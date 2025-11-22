Kerala State Lottery's Pooja Bumper Jackpot: Rs 12 Crore First Prize Ticket Sold By Palakkad Agent
The winner, believed to be a resident of Palakkad, is set to receive an estimated Rs 6 crore after statutory tax deductions.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 5:04 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially declared the results of the Pooja Bumper (BR-94) lottery, with the massive first prize of Rs 12 Crore awarded to ticket number JD 545542. The highly-anticipated draw was held at the Gorkhi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, although formal ceremonies were omitted due to the local body election Model Code of Conduct currently in place.
The lucky ticket was sold by agent S Suresh in Palakkad, and the winner, believed to be a local, who purchased the ticket approximately three weeks ago, is set to receive an estimated Rs 6 crore after statutory tax deductions.
In a remarkable twist of fortune, the second prize of Rs 1 crore was also secured by a ticket sold by the Mookambika Lottery Agency, which is situated right next to the first prize-winning King Star Lottery Agency in Palakkad. Each of the 10 series has a Rs 1 crore second prize, with other prizes including 10 winners of Rs 5 lakh, five winners of Rs 3 lakh, and five series receiving Rs 2 lakh each.
The Pooja Bumper saw robust final sales with over 40 lakh tickets sold at Rs 300 each, distributing a total of 3,32,130 prizes across all categories. However, the excitement of the win was tempered by serious concerns from the agency community, as pre-draw sales were alarmingly low: only 26 lakh tickets had been sold two weeks prior to the draw, a stark decline compared to the 32 lakh tickets sold in the same period last year (when total sales hit 39 lakh).
The sales slump has been attributed partly to the delay in releasing the bumper after the Onam draw was postponed and the ticket was launched only after Navaratri/Vijayadashami, but more significantly, agents cite the substantial cut in commission following the GST increase, a reduction which the Finance Minister had promised to resolve but has yet to materialize, severely impacting the livelihoods of lottery workers.
