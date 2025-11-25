Chumarbot 2.0: Kerala Startup Unveils Robot That Completes Political Wall Writing in 10 Minutes
Unlike UV printing technology—suited only for smooth surfaces—Chumarbot can complete drawings quickly on any type of wall.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 4:25 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: With the completion of the filing of nominations for the local body elections, candidates and political parties no longer have to whitewash walls and wait for painters.
Kerala Startup Mission has now introduced a robotic technology that is set to make the long-standing crisis of ‘shortage of wall-painting artists’ a thing of the past.
‘Chumarbot 2.0’, developed by Tevanova Techgrade Pvt. Ltd., a Palakkad-based company, will help political parties complete wall writings in a short time.
Completes wall writing in 10 minutes
Chumarbot aims to hasten the wall writing during campaign season. Depending on the length of the content, the robot can finish a wall writing in 15 minutes. Tevanova Techgrade CEO Shakeeb Geethanjali told ETV Bharat that the robot can accurately draw computer-designed graphical symbols and letters on walls.
“It takes only about 10 to 15 minutes to draw a candidate’s name and symbol on a wall measuring two to three metres in length. The robot was assembled using purchased parts,” Shakib said. The plan is to prepare the fee structure based on square feet. The fee will be fixed not just considering the construction cost of the robot, but also the distance it has to travel to reach the site for wall painting.
Shakib added that the fee chart for wall painting will be finalised only after expanding the company to a level where the robot can be deployed anywhere in Kerala. He expressed hope that Chumarbot would open a new path in wall art and that more graphical wall paintings would begin to appear across the state.
The intention was to launch Chumarbot before the local body elections. However, by the time the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) was completed, major political parties had already begun their campaigns for the local polls.
The robot will be introduced in the market months ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. The additional time gained by skipping the local body polls can be used to further improve Chumarbot. Work is in progress to frame a fee structure based on the content of each wall painting and the quantity of paint required, Shakib explained.
The robot works using Computerised Numerical Control (CNC) technology. The same technology used in mills to cut wood is adapted here with paint to draw accurately on walls. Unlike UV printing technology—suited only for smooth surfaces—Chumarbot can complete drawings quickly on any type of wall.
Service by the 2026 Assembly elections
Currently, wall-painting artists are able to meet not even one-eighth of Kerala’s total demand, and fewer new people are entering the field, Shakeeb pointed out. The company aims not only to address this shortage but also to offer Chumarbot’s services to political parties at an affordable cost.
Chumarbot’s services will be available for campaign wall writings during the 2026 Assembly elections, and pricing will be finalised beforehand, Shakeeb said.
According to him, the startup’s goals include solving the shortage of wall-painting artists, eliminating environmentally harmful flex boards, and preserving and reviving the art of wall painting.