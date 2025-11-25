ETV Bharat / state

Chumarbot 2.0: Kerala Startup Unveils Robot That Completes Political Wall Writing in 10 Minutes

Thiruvananthapuram: With the completion of the filing of nominations for the local body elections, candidates and political parties no longer have to whitewash walls and wait for painters.

Kerala Startup Mission has now introduced a robotic technology that is set to make the long-standing crisis of ‘shortage of wall-painting artists’ a thing of the past.

‘Chumarbot 2.0’, developed by Tevanova Techgrade Pvt. Ltd., a Palakkad-based company, will help political parties complete wall writings in a short time.

Completes wall writing in 10 minutes

Chumarbot aims to hasten the wall writing during campaign season. Depending on the length of the content, the robot can finish a wall writing in 15 minutes. Tevanova Techgrade CEO Shakeeb Geethanjali told ETV Bharat that the robot can accurately draw computer-designed graphical symbols and letters on walls.

“It takes only about 10 to 15 minutes to draw a candidate’s name and symbol on a wall measuring two to three metres in length. The robot was assembled using purchased parts,” Shakib said. The plan is to prepare the fee structure based on square feet. The fee will be fixed not just considering the construction cost of the robot, but also the distance it has to travel to reach the site for wall painting.

Shakib added that the fee chart for wall painting will be finalised only after expanding the company to a level where the robot can be deployed anywhere in Kerala. He expressed hope that Chumarbot would open a new path in wall art and that more graphical wall paintings would begin to appear across the state.