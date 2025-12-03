Kerala: Son Kills Mentally Challenged Mother For 1.5 Acres Of Land
Three months ago, Binu had brought Anita home from an orphanage by fabricating stories and lodging a complaint against its caretakers.
Ernakulam: There is a major twist in the case of the middle-aged woman, whose dead body was found in Purayar, near Nedumbassery. Police have found that the victim, Anita (57), who was mentally challenged, was murdered by her own son, Binu, to seize her property. Following this discovery, Binu has been arrested by the police.
Anita's body was brought to the Aluva Taluk Hospital on November 30 by relatives, who claimed she had died from a fall at home. However, the post-mortem report revealed that the death was unnatural, prompting the police to take Binu into custody at the Nedumbassery station. During the subsequent interrogation, details of the plan behind the murder spilled out.
Anita, a mother of three sons, was abandoned by her husband years ago. She had been living in an orphanage in Idukki for 22 years. She had inherited 1.5 acres of land. The police investigation concluded that one of her sons murdered the mother to capture this ancestral property.
Accordingly, Binu cunningly brought Anita home in Purayar from the orphanage three months ago. To facilitate this, he even fabricated stories and lodged a police complaint against the orphanage caretakers. Over the next three months, he subjected his mother to cruel harassment.
Both Binu and his wife, Ajitha, initially testified that the wounds on Anita's body were self-inflicted due to her mental condition. However, the accused later confessed to the crime during police questioning, stating that he killed his mother by hitting her on the head with a stick and a ammikkallu (grinding stone).
Nedumbassery Police clarified that the cause of death was health issues stemming from the son's continuous physical abuse. Neighbours also testified that the son used to beat his mother frequently. Police are currently investigating whether the daughter-in-law has any involvement in the incident.
