ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Son Kills Mentally Challenged Mother For 1.5 Acres Of Land

Ernakulam: There is a major twist in the case of the middle-aged woman, whose dead body was found in Purayar, near Nedumbassery. Police have found that the victim, Anita (57), who was mentally challenged, was murdered by her own son, Binu, to seize her property. Following this discovery, Binu has been arrested by the police.

Anita's body was brought to the Aluva Taluk Hospital on November 30 by relatives, who claimed she had died from a fall at home. However, the post-mortem report revealed that the death was unnatural, prompting the police to take Binu into custody at the Nedumbassery station. During the subsequent interrogation, details of the plan behind the murder spilled out.

Anita, a mother of three sons, was abandoned by her husband years ago. She had been living in an orphanage in Idukki for 22 years. She had inherited 1.5 acres of land. The police investigation concluded that one of her sons murdered the mother to capture this ancestral property.