Kerala SIR: Final List Has 2.69 Cr People, Including 4 Lakh Gen Z Voters
The final electoral roll, comprising 2.69 crore voters, will be published tomorrow and it will be applicable for the upcoming Assembly polls in Kerala.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The final list after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala includes 2,69,53,644 voters of whom, 1,03,12,648 are men and 1,38,27,319 women. Additionally, 2,23,558 are non-resident voters and 54,110 service voters.
During a meeting with representatives of political parties on Friday, Chief Electoral Officer Ratan U Kelkar informed that the District Election Officers will have the opportunity to appeal against the decision of the electoral officers regarding inclusion or rejection of voters in the published list.
Those who are not included in the list can apply for inclusion of their names till the last day of filing nomination papers for the elections. The deadline for submitting these applications will start tomorrow onwards. The applications will be processed immediately and steps will be taken accordingly, an official said.
During the revision, individuals who have not yet completed 18 years of age but will turn 18 by the time of the election, has been taken into consideration. A total of 53,229 voters who were on the draft list published on December 23 were excluded during the hearing period. This apart, those who died, acquired foreign citizenship, or moved abroad were also excluded. Of the total applications received for inclusion during the SIR, 13.51 lakh were approved.
CPI-M leaders claim that around 30 lakh voters have been excluded compared to the list used for local body elections and turned ineligible. The Congress has demanded information about the non-resident voters whose applications were rejected.
According to State Election Commission data, the revised voter list includes 4,24,518 voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years while 2,04,608 are above 85 years of age and 2,43,698 are differently-abled voters.
The final list will be published on February 21 and it will be applicable for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.
Kerala Local Body Polls
Coming to the local body elections, results of which were declared on December 13, 2025, a total of 67,782 candidates submitted their election expenditure accounts before the deadline expired. According to the figures released by the State Election Commission, 75,627 candidates contested the elections in the state of which, 7,845 were yet to submit their accounts after the deadline expired.
Nearly 56,173 candidates submitted their accounts online and those who could not were also given the opportunity to submit them in person to the respective local body secretaries. The highest number of submissions were in Wayanad, where 1,968 candidates contested in the three-tier panchayat. Of these, 1,749 submitted their accounts, while 219 were disqualified for not submitting their accounts. In Kozhikode district, 6,328 candidates contested, 5,328 submitted their accounts and 1,000 candidates failed to do so.
As part of the local body elections, ward redivision was carried out in the state based on the 2011 population census. As a result, the total number of wards in the state's local bodies increased from 21,900 to 23,612. Additionally, 1,712 new wards were formed. The number of wards in the state's 87 municipalities increased from 3,113 to 3,241, while the wards in the six municipal corporations increased from 414 to 421. The wards in the 941 gram panchayats increased from 15,962 to 17,337. The wards in the 152 block panchayats increased from 2,080 to 2,267, and those in the 14 district panchayats increased from 331 to 346.
The local body elections in Kerala were held in two phases, on December 9 and 11, 2025. According to the final voter list published by the State Election Commission, there are a total of 2,84,30,761 registered voters in the state. Results were announced on December 13 and the UDF emerged victorious.
The UDF won 4 corporations, 54 municipalities, 7 district panchayats, 79 block panchayats, and 505 gram panchayats. The LDF won 1 corporation, 28 municipalities, 7 district panchayats, 63 block panchayats, and 341 gram panchayats. For the first time in history, the NDA front won more seats in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation but could not reach an absolute majority. The NDA also won 2 municipalities and 26 gram panchayats.
