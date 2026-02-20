ETV Bharat / state

Kerala SIR: Final List Has 2.69 Cr People, Including 4 Lakh Gen Z Voters

Thiruvananthapuram: The final list after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala includes 2,69,53,644 voters of whom, 1,03,12,648 are men and 1,38,27,319 women. Additionally, 2,23,558 are non-resident voters and 54,110 service voters.

During a meeting with representatives of political parties on Friday, Chief Electoral Officer Ratan U Kelkar informed that the District Election Officers will have the opportunity to appeal against the decision of the electoral officers regarding inclusion or rejection of voters in the published list.

Those who are not included in the list can apply for inclusion of their names till the last day of filing nomination papers for the elections. The deadline for submitting these applications will start tomorrow onwards. The applications will be processed immediately and steps will be taken accordingly, an official said.

During the revision, individuals who have not yet completed 18 years of age but will turn 18 by the time of the election, has been taken into consideration. A total of 53,229 voters who were on the draft list published on December 23 were excluded during the hearing period. This apart, those who died, acquired foreign citizenship, or moved abroad were also excluded. Of the total applications received for inclusion during the SIR, 13.51 lakh were approved.

CPI-M leaders claim that around 30 lakh voters have been excluded compared to the list used for local body elections and turned ineligible. The Congress has demanded information about the non-resident voters whose applications were rejected.

According to State Election Commission data, the revised voter list includes 4,24,518 voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years while 2,04,608 are above 85 years of age and 2,43,698 are differently-abled voters.

The final list will be published on February 21 and it will be applicable for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.