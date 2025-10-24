ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Signs MoU With Education Ministry To Join PM SHRI Schools Scheme

New Delhi: Kerala on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Centre to join the PM SHRI Schools scheme, officials said. It was after a prolonged spell of uncertainty that the Kerala government under the Left Democratic Front decided to become a signatory to the Central government's Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, brushing aside objections raised by key coalition partner CPI.

The scheme aims to develop infrastructure in two schools from each block with Central assistance. Each selected school receive an annual average assistance of Rs 1 crore for five years. Sivankutty confirmed that the decision to join the scheme has been communicated to the Centre, and the department's secretary has been instructed to sign the agreement.