Kerala Shocker | Spa Employee Gangraped For Refusing Extortion Demand

Pathanamthitta: In a deeply disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves across Kerala, a woman working at a spa in Thiruvalla, Pathanamthitta, was allegedly gang-raped by a criminal gang after the establishment refused to pay "quotation" or extortion money.

The Pathanamthitta police have arrested three individuals, including the prime suspect, Subin Alexander — notoriously known as 'Marana Subin '— who is a repeat offender previously charged under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAPPA). The incident, which reportedly took place on February 1, 2026, involved a six-member gang that targeted the spa employees in broad daylight.

According to the police, the gang had been harassing the spa management for some time, demanding a sum of Rs 50,000 as protection money.

Police said when the owner and employees refused to comply, the gang stormed the premises on the afternoon of February 1. CCTV footage, which has since surfaced, shows the gang intimidating the staff with weapons. The victim was reportedly threatened at knifepoint and subjected to a brutal sexual assault, which the perpetrators allegedly filmed to further blackmail the staff.

In addition to the physical assault, the gang forcibly took Rs 25,000 from the spa's cash counter before fleeing the scene. The victims were initially too terrified to approach the authorities due to the gang's violent reputation and threats of retaliation.