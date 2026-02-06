Kerala Shocker | Spa Employee Gangraped For Refusing Extortion Demand
The Pathanamthitta police have arrested three individuals, including the prime suspect, Subin Alexander, in connection with the incident.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 10:28 PM IST
Pathanamthitta: In a deeply disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves across Kerala, a woman working at a spa in Thiruvalla, Pathanamthitta, was allegedly gang-raped by a criminal gang after the establishment refused to pay "quotation" or extortion money.
The Pathanamthitta police have arrested three individuals, including the prime suspect, Subin Alexander — notoriously known as 'Marana Subin '— who is a repeat offender previously charged under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAPPA). The incident, which reportedly took place on February 1, 2026, involved a six-member gang that targeted the spa employees in broad daylight.
According to the police, the gang had been harassing the spa management for some time, demanding a sum of Rs 50,000 as protection money.
Police said when the owner and employees refused to comply, the gang stormed the premises on the afternoon of February 1. CCTV footage, which has since surfaced, shows the gang intimidating the staff with weapons. The victim was reportedly threatened at knifepoint and subjected to a brutal sexual assault, which the perpetrators allegedly filmed to further blackmail the staff.
In addition to the physical assault, the gang forcibly took Rs 25,000 from the spa's cash counter before fleeing the scene. The victims were initially too terrified to approach the authorities due to the gang's violent reputation and threats of retaliation.
However, the police initiated an investigation based on intelligence reports, and on the direct instructions of the Pathanamthitta Superintendent of Police (SP), the Thiruvalla police recorded the survivors' statements.
Subin Alexander, the mastermind, was released from prison just a month ago after serving a sentence under KAPPA and has a long history of criminal activity, including attacks on police officers. While three suspects are currently in custody, the police have launched a massive manhunt for the remaining three who are currently absconding.
The incident has sparked significant public outrage and political discourse, with allegations emerging regarding the gang's ties to drug mafias and potential political patronage.
Health Minister Veena George described the event as "unthinkable" for a state like Kerala and urged the public and the media to cooperate fully with the investigation to ensure that every criminal involved is brought to justice.
A special team led by the Thiruvalla DYSP is currently overseeing the probe, and the SP has assured that the arrest of the remaining fugitives is imminent as the investigation into the broader network of the gang continues.
Read More