ETV Bharat / state

Son Keeps Mother's Body At Home For Three Days And Performs Rituals In Kerala's Kollam

Chinnathamma had been living with her son Krishnaswamy in Rubber Plantation Estate quarters at Kulathupuzha in Kollam ( ETV Bharat )

Kollam: A disturbing incident has shocked Kerala after the body of a 90-year-old bedridden woman was kept inside a house for three days by her son, who allegedly performed daily rituals over the corpse.

The deceased, identified as Chinnathamma, had been living with her son Krishnaswamy at the RPL 2F Quarters in the Rubber Plantation Estate at Kulathupuzha in Kollam. According to reports, Chinnathamma died of age-related illness on Wednesday, but the death was not disclosed for three days.

The matter came to light on Friday evening when Krishnaswamy’s daughter visited the house and discovered the body. She immediately alerted relatives and the police.

Police said Krishnaswamy, who is reportedly mentally challenged, had been the sole caregiver for his bedridden mother. Unable to accept her death, he allegedly continued to keep the body at home, wiping it with a wet cloth, applying powder to prevent odour, covering it with a white cloth, and performing prayers and rituals.