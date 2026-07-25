Son Keeps Mother's Body At Home For Three Days And Performs Rituals In Kerala's Kollam
Unable to accept her death, Krishnaswamy wiped the body with a wet cloth, applying sacred ash to prevent odour, while performing prayers and rituals.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Kollam: A disturbing incident has shocked Kerala after the body of a 90-year-old bedridden woman was kept inside a house for three days by her son, who allegedly performed daily rituals over the corpse.
The deceased, identified as Chinnathamma, had been living with her son Krishnaswamy at the RPL 2F Quarters in the Rubber Plantation Estate at Kulathupuzha in Kollam. According to reports, Chinnathamma died of age-related illness on Wednesday, but the death was not disclosed for three days.
The matter came to light on Friday evening when Krishnaswamy’s daughter visited the house and discovered the body. She immediately alerted relatives and the police.
Police said Krishnaswamy, who is reportedly mentally challenged, had been the sole caregiver for his bedridden mother. Unable to accept her death, he allegedly continued to keep the body at home, wiping it with a wet cloth, applying powder to prevent odour, covering it with a white cloth, and performing prayers and rituals.
Kulathupuzha police reached the spot, registered a case of unnatural death, and completed inquest procedures. The body was later shifted to Parippally Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Krishnaswamy has been taken into custody and is expected to undergo psychiatric evaluation and treatment.
Local residents said the family largely kept to themselves, and even visiting health workers were reportedly turned away, leaving the tragedy unnoticed for days.
"Krishnaswamy generally don't speak much to anyone. Even ASHA or healthcare workers were turned away. No one knew what is happening inside his house," a resident said.
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