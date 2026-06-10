ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Second High Court Judge Recuses From Hearing Actress Assault Case Memory Card Petition

Ernakulam: A second judge of the Kerala High Court has recused himself from hearing the petition related to the memory card, a crucial piece of evidence in the actress assault case.

Justice Kauser Edappagath stepped down from hearing the petition filed by the survivor seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the examination of the memory card.

While serving as a district court judge, the hash value of the memory card had reportedly changed when it was in the custody of the concerned court. It was under these circumstances that Justice Kauser Edappagath recused himself from the matter.

With this, another bench will now consider the survivor's petition. Earlier, Justice Jobin Sebastian had also recused himself from hearing the case. The complaint regarding the memory card issue was reportedly filed during the period when he was serving as Judicial Registrar.

The survivor approached the High Court seeking a re-investigation into the alleged leak and examination of the memory card, which is considered the most crucial evidence in the 2017 actress assault case. The petition also sought an investigation into the alleged sabotage of the case and demanded that the earlier investigation report be quashed.