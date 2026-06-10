Kerala: Second High Court Judge Recuses From Hearing Actress Assault Case Memory Card Petition
The survivor approached the HC seeking a re-investigation into the alleged leak, which is considered the most crucial evidence in the 2017 actress assault case.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Ernakulam: A second judge of the Kerala High Court has recused himself from hearing the petition related to the memory card, a crucial piece of evidence in the actress assault case.
Justice Kauser Edappagath stepped down from hearing the petition filed by the survivor seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the examination of the memory card.
While serving as a district court judge, the hash value of the memory card had reportedly changed when it was in the custody of the concerned court. It was under these circumstances that Justice Kauser Edappagath recused himself from the matter.
With this, another bench will now consider the survivor's petition. Earlier, Justice Jobin Sebastian had also recused himself from hearing the case. The complaint regarding the memory card issue was reportedly filed during the period when he was serving as Judicial Registrar.
The survivor approached the High Court seeking a re-investigation into the alleged leak and examination of the memory card, which is considered the most crucial evidence in the 2017 actress assault case. The petition also sought an investigation into the alleged sabotage of the case and demanded that the earlier investigation report be quashed.
The survivor further requested the formation of a SIT, including a cyber expert, to conduct a fresh probe under the supervision of the High Court.
According to the report submitted by the Principal Sessions Court, Angamaly Magistrate Leena Rasheed allegedly opened and examined the memory card on January 9, 2018, district court bench clerk Mahesh on December 13, 2018, and trial court sheristadar Tajudeen on July 19, 2021.
The fact-finding report was submitted by District Principal Sessions Court Judge Honey M Varghese following a High Court directive. However, the survivor has alleged that the report is biased and demanded that it be quashed.
The petition was filed based on a forensic report which found that the visuals in the memory card had been examined in an unauthorised manner. The forensic analysis also revealed that the hash value of the memory card changed three times.
The survivor has maintained that strict action should be taken against those responsible to ensure a fair trial. The petition also seeks a detailed probe into whether there was any attempt to tamper with or destroy the digital evidence.
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