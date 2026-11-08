Narrow Escape For 50 Kerala School Students As Excursion Bus Catches Fire In Tamil Nadu
The driver evacuated the students before the flames engulfed the bus but their belongings were destroyed.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST|
Updated : November 8, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Theni: Over 50 school students of Kerala's Palakkad district, returning from an excursion to Kodaikanal, had a narrow escape on Sunday after the bus they were travelling in caught fire in Tamil Nadu's Theni district, shortly after one of its tyres burst. No casualties were reported, police said.
According to Devadanapatti Police, the accident occurred in Pullakkapatti near Devadanapatti when the bus was heading towards Munnar on the way back to Kerala. All were students of a government-aided school in Palakkad and had gone to Kodaikanal for an excursion.
One of the tyres of the bus burst and smoke started emerging. Students started shouting, and the driver promptly pulled the bus over to the side of the road and ensured all students got off safely. Shortly thereafter, flames engulfed the vehicle.
Attempts were made to extinguish the fire using water available on the bus, but as the blaze could not be brought under control, the fire department was alerted.
Fire tenders from Periyakulam and Vathalagundu rushed to the scene and, after around half an hour, the fire was extinguished completely and the situation was brought under control.
The bus was completely gutted in the fire, and the students' belongings, including their clothes, were destroyed. A thick smoke blanketed the area.
The incident triggered panic among the students, but nobody was injured. Police transported them to Palakkad in an alternative bus.
The Devadanapatti Police are investigating the incident. Preliminary reports suggest that the tyre burst caused friction, leading to a fire involving the bus's air-conditioning system components, an official said.
Following the incident, vehicular traffic in the area was disrupted for over an hour.
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