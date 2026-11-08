ETV Bharat / state

Narrow Escape For 50 Kerala School Students As Excursion Bus Catches Fire In Tamil Nadu

Bus was completely gutted in the fire ( ETV Bharat )

Theni: Over 50 school students of Kerala's Palakkad district, returning from an excursion to Kodaikanal, had a narrow escape on Sunday after the bus they were travelling in caught fire in Tamil Nadu's Theni district, shortly after one of its tyres burst. No casualties were reported, police said.

According to Devadanapatti Police, the accident occurred in Pullakkapatti near Devadanapatti when the bus was heading towards Munnar on the way back to Kerala. All were students of a government-aided school in Palakkad and had gone to Kodaikanal for an excursion.

Fire tenders from Periyakulam and Vathalagundu doused the flames (ETV Bharat) One of the tyres of the bus burst and smoke started emerging. Students started shouting, and the driver promptly pulled the bus over to the side of the road and ensured all students got off safely. Shortly thereafter, flames engulfed the vehicle. Attempts were made to extinguish the fire using water available on the bus, but as the blaze could not be brought under control, the fire department was alerted. Fire tenders from Periyakulam and Vathalagundu rushed to the scene and, after around half an hour, the fire was extinguished completely and the situation was brought under control.