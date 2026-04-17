Kerala Restaurant Owner Arrested Over Photo Of Lord Krishna Eating 'Kuzhimandhi' On Vishu Festival
In the wake of protests, the management has temporarily closed the restaurant to avoid further confrontation.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 8:03 PM IST
Alappuzha: The proprietor of a local restaurant in Cherthala in Kerala's Alappuzha district was arrested on Friday following a massive public outcry over a photograph that allegedly offended religious sentiments.
The Cherthala police took Arshad, one of the owners of 'Meher Kuzhimandhi and Grills', into custody after an advertisement surfaced on social media depicting Lord Krishna consuming 'Kuzhimandhi', a popular rice and meat meal.
Police said based on a complaint lodged by M P Biju, a local advocate, a case was registered under section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to provocation with intent to cause riot.
The advertisement, which was intended to convey Vishu festival greetings, featured 'Unni Kannan' (infant Krishna) seated in front of a platter of Kuzhimandhi. The photograph went viral, drawing sharp criticism from various quarters for what many described as a deliberate attempt to mock Hindu beliefs and traditions.
Arshad expressed regret over the incident, claiming the poster was created by an external agency without his direct knowledge or approval. However, his explanation failed to quell the rising tension.
Prominent figures and organisations, including the Hindu Aikyavedi and various temple protection committees, condemned the act as a calculated provocation and called for a total boycott of the establishment.
The controversy also saw political intervention, with the CPM Cherthala Area Committee urging the police to take stringent legal action against those responsible for creating and circulating the advertisement. While demanding accountability from the restaurant owners, the party also cautioned the public against elements attempting to use the incident to incite communal hatred or disrupt the secular fabric of the region.
Following the escalation of protests and calls for marches toward the restaurant, the management has temporarily closed the establishment to avoid further confrontation. The police are currently investigating the matter further to determine the full extent of the digital promotion's origin.
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