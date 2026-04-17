ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Restaurant Owner Arrested Over Photo Of Lord Krishna Eating 'Kuzhimandhi' On Vishu Festival

Alappuzha: The proprietor of a local restaurant in Cherthala in Kerala's Alappuzha district was arrested on Friday following a massive public outcry over a photograph that allegedly offended religious sentiments.

The Cherthala police took Arshad, one of the owners of 'Meher Kuzhimandhi and Grills', into custody after an advertisement surfaced on social media depicting Lord Krishna consuming 'Kuzhimandhi', a popular rice and meat meal.

Police said based on a complaint lodged by M P Biju, a local advocate, a case was registered under section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to provocation with intent to cause riot.

​The advertisement, which was intended to convey Vishu festival greetings, featured 'Unni Kannan' (infant Krishna) seated in front of a platter of Kuzhimandhi. The photograph went viral, drawing sharp criticism from various quarters for what many described as a deliberate attempt to mock Hindu beliefs and traditions.