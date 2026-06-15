ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Researchers Identify Rare New Plant Genus, Only The Fifth Such Discovery In India

Thiruvananthapuram: A team of researchers from Kerala has identified a new genus of bryophyte plant from the forests of northern Kerala, marking a significant addition to India's botanical record.

The newly discovered genus has been named 'Indocolea', derived from India, with the species named 'Indocolea devendrae' in honour of noted bryologist and specialist in the study of non-flowering plants, Dr Devendra Kumar Singh of the Botanical Survey of India (BSI).

The discovery was made during a study on bryophyte diversity conducted in the forests of Kasaragod, Kannur and Kozhikode districts. The plant was first recorded from the forests of Edayilakkad in Kasaragod district and Poyilkavu in Kozhikode district. Researchers have also identified its presence in the Aralam Butterfly Sanctuary in Kannur district.

A unique feature of the newly identified plant is that it grows on the mushroom Phellinus fastuosus, which develops on tree trunks. Further taxonomic studies confirmed that the plant, initially thought to belong to the existing genus Cylindrocolea, possessed distinct characteristics warranting the creation of an entirely new genus. The findings have been published in the June edition of the England-based scientific journal, the 'Journal of Bryology'.

The research team comprised botany research scholars P M Vinisha, O M Sruthi and P P Nishida, along with Dr Manju C Nair of the University of Calicut and Dr K P Rajesh of Guruvayurappan College, Kozhikode.