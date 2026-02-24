ETV Bharat / state

Union Cabinet Approves Proposal To Rename Kerala To Keralam

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Kerala government's proposal to change the name of the state to Keralam, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here. The move came ahead of the Kerala assembly elections expected to be held in April-May. The Kerala Assembly on June 24, 2024, had unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Centre to officially change the state's name to Keralam.

Following the assembly resolution, the Union cabinet, in a meeting held on Tuesday, approved the state's name change from Kerala to Keralam. It was the first cabinet meeting held at the recently inaugurated Seva Teerth, the new PMO building.

The Kerala Assembly had passed the resolution for the second time because the Ministry of Home Affairs, which reviewed the first resolution, suggested some technical changes.