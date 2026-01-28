ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Registers 3,300 Chickenpox Cases In Three Weeks; Kozhikode Emerges As Hotspot

By K Saseendran

Kozhikode: A significant surge in chickenpox infections in Kerala was revealed by the state health department data. Within the first 24 days of January alone, the state reported 3,300 cases, a notable increase from the 3,050 cases recorded in December and 2,537 in November 2025.

The rise reflects a broader annual increase, as the total number of cases climbed from 26,390 in 2023 to 27,106 in 2024, reaching 29,055 in 2025. Kozhikode has emerged as a major hotspot, documenting 430 cases this month — more than double the 210 cases reported last month.

Clusters have been identified in schools and public areas in regions like Maruthonkara and Nadapuram. District surveillance officer Dr Manoj told ETV Bharat that while the disease was traditionally seasonal and linked to rising heat, climate change has led to chickenpox being reported consistently across all seasons now.