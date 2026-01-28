Kerala Registers 3,300 Chickenpox Cases In Three Weeks; Kozhikode Emerges As Hotspot
While the disease is traditionally seasonal and linked to the rising heat, climate change has led to chickenpox being reported consistently across all seasons now.
Kozhikode: A significant surge in chickenpox infections in Kerala was revealed by the state health department data. Within the first 24 days of January alone, the state reported 3,300 cases, a notable increase from the 3,050 cases recorded in December and 2,537 in November 2025.
The rise reflects a broader annual increase, as the total number of cases climbed from 26,390 in 2023 to 27,106 in 2024, reaching 29,055 in 2025. Kozhikode has emerged as a major hotspot, documenting 430 cases this month — more than double the 210 cases reported last month.
Clusters have been identified in schools and public areas in regions like Maruthonkara and Nadapuram. District surveillance officer Dr Manoj told ETV Bharat that while the disease was traditionally seasonal and linked to rising heat, climate change has led to chickenpox being reported consistently across all seasons now.
The virus, Varicella-Zoster, is highly contagious and spreads primarily through the air in crowded environments such as schools, weddings and public gatherings. Symptoms typically appear in one to three weeks after exposure, beginning with fever, fatigue and body aches, followed by the characteristic red, itchy and fluid-filled blisters.
Health authorities have warned that while the disease is common, it can be fatal for those with weakened immune systems. To curb its spread, the district medical officer has advised immediate isolation for those with symptoms. Patients should remain in a separate room, use dedicated utensils and seek medical care early. Maintaining hygiene, avoiding scratching the blisters and staying hydrated with easily digestible food are essential for recovery.
Prevention remains the most effective strategy, with health officials emphasising the importance of the chickenpox vaccine available through the National Health Mission (NHM). For those unable to visit a hospital, the e-Sanjeevani platform offers online consultations to ensure timely medical advice. Patients are urged to remain in isolation until all blisters have completely dried and scabbed over to prevent further community transmission.
