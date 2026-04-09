Kerala Records Massive Turnout As Voting Percentage Surpasses 2021 Figures
The state recorded a significant voter turnout of 78.14 per cent, successfully surpassing the 74.06 per cent recorded in the previous election.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 10:01 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala witnessed heavy polling in a high-stakes election, with long queues of voters persisting in many locations well past the official closing time.
According to the Election Commission's figures released by 8:30 pm, the state recorded a significant voter turnout of 78.14 per cent, successfully surpassing the 74.06 per cent recorded in the previous election. The surge in participation is attributed to the intensive grassroots campaigns conducted by the three major political fronts to reach every voter, coupled with the Election Commission's rigorous efforts to cleanse the electoral rolls of inactive entries.
The trend of high voter turnout was particularly visible in Northern and Central Kerala, where many constituencies approached the 80 per cent mark. In the previous election, Northern districts like Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Palakkad saw polling drop below 70 per cent only in the Vengara (69.88 per cent) and Ponnani (69.63 per cent) segments.
This time, however, the momentum shifted significantly. While certain areas like Ranni, Thiruvalla, Konni, and Aranmula in Pathanamthitta, Kaduthuruthy in Kottayam, Punalur in Kollam, and Chengannur, Kuttanad, and Mavelikkara in Alappuzha saw slightly lower figures, the majority of the state's constituencies recorded over 75 per cent polling.
A notable shift in this election was the increased participation in urban areas, which traditionally see lower turnouts. In 2021, the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, comprising urban and coastal belts, recorded the state's lowest turnout at 61.85 per cent. Although Thiruvananthapuram started slow this year with 16.06 per cent polling by 9:00 am—slightly below the state average of 16.23 per cent—it is important to note that the constituency saw the highest reduction in the voter list, with 44,774 fewer voters than in 2021.
Meanwhile, other constituencies in the district that struggled last time, such as Vattiyoorkavu, Nemom, and Kazhakoottam, showed early signs of a strong recovery. Vattiyoorkavu, which recorded 64.15 per cent polling last time and saw a reduction of 42,846 voters in the current list, recorded a brisk 18 per cent in the first two hours. Similarly, Kazhakoottam and Nemom, despite having fewer voters on the rolls this time, showed improved early figures of 17.88 per cent and 17.23 per cent, respectively.
In contrast, some traditional strongholds saw a sluggish start. Thiruvalla, which had the second-lowest turnout in 2021 at 63.34 per cent, remained behind in the initial hours with only 15.97 per cent. Kuttiadi, known for its high participation (81.3 per cent in 2021), recorded only 15.33 per cent by 9 am. This slowdown in Kuttiadi, a region with a high density of expatriate voters, raised concerns that the ongoing conflicts in West Asia might have impacted voter attendance. Kunnamangalam, which held the record for the highest polling in 2021 at 81.52 per cent, also saw a modest 15.7 per cent in the opening two hours.
The battleground constituencies of Manjeshwar and Palakkad recorded 14.28 per cent and 17.84 per cent respectively in the early phase. Kunnathunad maintained its reputation for high engagement with 18.42 per cent polling by 9 am.
Interestingly, several urban and semi-urban constituencies that previously stayed below the 70 per cent mark—including Ernakulam, Thrikkakara, Thrissur, Kochi, and Aranmula—witnessed a surge this time, with all of them recording over 18 percent polling in the initial two hours, signaling a widespread and enthusiastic democratic participation across the state.
Also Read
Young Mother Casts Vote After Hours-Long Wait Over Bandaged Finger In Kerala Polls