ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Records Massive Turnout As Voting Percentage Surpasses 2021 Figures

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala witnessed heavy polling in a high-stakes election, with long queues of voters persisting in many locations well past the official closing time.

According to the Election Commission's figures released by 8:30 pm, the state recorded a significant voter turnout of 78.14 per cent, successfully surpassing the 74.06 per cent recorded in the previous election. The surge in participation is attributed to the intensive grassroots campaigns conducted by the three major political fronts to reach every voter, coupled with the Election Commission's rigorous efforts to cleanse the electoral rolls of inactive entries.

​The trend of high voter turnout was particularly visible in Northern and Central Kerala, where many constituencies approached the 80 per cent mark. In the previous election, Northern districts like Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Palakkad saw polling drop below 70 per cent only in the Vengara (69.88 per cent) and Ponnani (69.63 per cent) segments.

This time, however, the momentum shifted significantly. While certain areas like Ranni, Thiruvalla, Konni, and Aranmula in Pathanamthitta, Kaduthuruthy in Kottayam, Punalur in Kollam, and Chengannur, Kuttanad, and Mavelikkara in Alappuzha saw slightly lower figures, the majority of the state's constituencies recorded over 75 per cent polling.

​A notable shift in this election was the increased participation in urban areas, which traditionally see lower turnouts. In 2021, the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, comprising urban and coastal belts, recorded the state's lowest turnout at 61.85 per cent. Although Thiruvananthapuram started slow this year with 16.06 per cent polling by 9:00 am—slightly below the state average of 16.23 per cent—it is important to note that the constituency saw the highest reduction in the voter list, with 44,774 fewer voters than in 2021.