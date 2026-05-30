ETV Bharat / state

Kerala PSC Delay Leaves Candidate Jobless Until Retirement Age; Appointment Order Arrives After 18 Years

Malappuram: In a startling case that has reignited debate over delays in Kerala's government recruitment system, a Malappuram native who cleared a Public Service Commission (PSC) examination and secured a place in the rank list has finally received his appointment advice memo - 18 years later and after crossing the retirement age.

The extraordinary case of Moochikkal Abdul Majeed, a resident of Poochappoyil near Kalikavu in Malappuram district, has now become a symbol of frustration for thousands of government job aspirants waiting endlessly for appointments despite successfully clearing PSC examinations.

Abdul Majeed had appeared for the PSC examination in 2005 for the post of Part-Time Junior Language Teacher (Arabic) under Category No. 229/2005. Though he was included in the rank list prepared subsequently, the appointment process remained stalled for years due to administrative delays and procedural complications.

The rank list officially expired in 2008 after completing its three-year validity period. In most cases, the expiry of a rank list effectively ends the hopes of candidates awaiting appointments. However, in Abdul Majeed's case, the issue resurfaced years later after authorities reportedly initiated procedures to fill a vacancy that had earlier remained unfilled due to a shortage of eligible candidates.

Advice Memo After Two Decades

In a dramatic turn, Abdul Majeed received an advice memo from the PSC's Thrissur office on April 26, 2026, directing him to join duty within three months. By then, however, he had already crossed the upper age limit for service according to official records.

Abdul Majeed expressed anguish over what he described as a life-altering administrative failure.

"I received the advice memo from the rank list under Category No. 229/2005 on April 22, 2026. When I approached the Thrissur Deputy Director's office, they informed me that appointment procedures could not be completed during May or the vacation period and that joining would only be possible in June," he told ETV Bharat.

"But I told them there was no point in getting the appointment in June because I would attain 60 years of age on May 27. It has been 18 years since the rank list was published. In 2022, the issue had even reached the mother list stage, and a decision was taken to appoint the next eligible candidate. Had the process been completed then, I could have at least received four years of service. Due to sheer negligence, I lost even that opportunity," he rued.