Kerala PSC Delay Leaves Candidate Jobless Until Retirement Age; Appointment Order Arrives After 18 Years
Majeed had appeared for PSC examination in 2005 for the post of part-time junior language teacher but appointment process remained stalled, reports Naveel PP
Published : May 30, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Malappuram: In a startling case that has reignited debate over delays in Kerala's government recruitment system, a Malappuram native who cleared a Public Service Commission (PSC) examination and secured a place in the rank list has finally received his appointment advice memo - 18 years later and after crossing the retirement age.
The extraordinary case of Moochikkal Abdul Majeed, a resident of Poochappoyil near Kalikavu in Malappuram district, has now become a symbol of frustration for thousands of government job aspirants waiting endlessly for appointments despite successfully clearing PSC examinations.
Abdul Majeed had appeared for the PSC examination in 2005 for the post of Part-Time Junior Language Teacher (Arabic) under Category No. 229/2005. Though he was included in the rank list prepared subsequently, the appointment process remained stalled for years due to administrative delays and procedural complications.
The rank list officially expired in 2008 after completing its three-year validity period. In most cases, the expiry of a rank list effectively ends the hopes of candidates awaiting appointments. However, in Abdul Majeed's case, the issue resurfaced years later after authorities reportedly initiated procedures to fill a vacancy that had earlier remained unfilled due to a shortage of eligible candidates.
Advice Memo After Two Decades
In a dramatic turn, Abdul Majeed received an advice memo from the PSC's Thrissur office on April 26, 2026, directing him to join duty within three months. By then, however, he had already crossed the upper age limit for service according to official records.
Abdul Majeed expressed anguish over what he described as a life-altering administrative failure.
"I received the advice memo from the rank list under Category No. 229/2005 on April 22, 2026. When I approached the Thrissur Deputy Director's office, they informed me that appointment procedures could not be completed during May or the vacation period and that joining would only be possible in June," he told ETV Bharat.
"But I told them there was no point in getting the appointment in June because I would attain 60 years of age on May 27. It has been 18 years since the rank list was published. In 2022, the issue had even reached the mother list stage, and a decision was taken to appoint the next eligible candidate. Had the process been completed then, I could have at least received four years of service. Due to sheer negligence, I lost even that opportunity," he rued.
Aspirations Crushed By Delay
The case has triggered criticism against what many describe as systemic inefficiency and bureaucratic apathy in government recruitment procedures. Locals point out that Majeed's ordeal reflects the uncertainty faced by many PSC candidates who spend years preparing for examinations only to encounter prolonged administrative delays.
Adding another layer to the issue is a discrepancy in Abdul Majeed's date of birth records. According to his SSLC certificate, his date of birth is recorded as May 27, 1966. However, he claims his actual birth year is 1967.
He is now hoping that the correction of the alleged clerical error could allow him to obtain at least one year of service before retirement.
Abdul Majeed has submitted a petition seeking intervention from Education Minister N Shamsuddeen through Revenue Minister A P Anil Kumar. His family and locals have appealed to the government to consider the matter on humanitarian grounds.
Previous Appointment Also Lost
This is reportedly not the first time Majeed lost a government teaching opportunity despite securing rank list eligibility. He had earlier worked as an Arabic teacher at the Women's Islamic College in Wandoor and had once obtained another appointment opportunity through a separate rank list. However, that posting too did not materialise after priority was reportedly given to "protected teachers" facing retrenchment.
Critics argue that prolonged delays defeat the very purpose of merit-based recruitment and severely impact the lives of candidates who spend years preparing for public examinations with hopes of securing stable employment.
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