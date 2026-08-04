ETV Bharat / state

Kerala PSC Chairman And 15 Members Draw Rs 58.51 Lakh Monthly Salary Amid Exam Row

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid mounting controversies over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC), it has emerged that the Commission's chairman and 15 members together draw a monthly salary bill of Rs 58.51 lakh.

The remuneration of the chairman and members was substantially revised during the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. The disclosures come even as complaints over alleged lapses in several PSC examinations continue to surface.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the allegations has so far received 90 complaints, although only one case has been registered to date. Fresh details regarding the salaries and allowances of the PSC chairman and members, the Commission's workforce and appointment recommendations over the past decade have now been obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The PSC chairman receives a basic pay of Rs 2,24,100, along with Rs 1,34,460 as dearness allowance and Rs 10,000 as house rent allowance, taking the total monthly remuneration to Rs 3,68,560.

Each PSC member draws a basic salary of Rs 2,19,090, besides Rs 1,31,454 as dearness allowance, Rs 10,000 as house rent allowance and Rs 5,000 as vehicle allowance, amounting to Rs 3,65,544 per month.

With 15 members, the Commission spends Rs 54,83,160 every month on members' salaries. Including the chairman's remuneration of Rs 3,68,560, the total monthly salary expenditure stands at Rs 58,51,720.