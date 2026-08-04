Kerala PSC Chairman And 15 Members Draw Rs 58.51 Lakh Monthly Salary Amid Exam Row
The disclosures come even as complaints over lapses in several PSC examinations continue to surface, reports Aravind Babu.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Amid mounting controversies over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC), it has emerged that the Commission's chairman and 15 members together draw a monthly salary bill of Rs 58.51 lakh.
The remuneration of the chairman and members was substantially revised during the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. The disclosures come even as complaints over alleged lapses in several PSC examinations continue to surface.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the allegations has so far received 90 complaints, although only one case has been registered to date. Fresh details regarding the salaries and allowances of the PSC chairman and members, the Commission's workforce and appointment recommendations over the past decade have now been obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
The PSC chairman receives a basic pay of Rs 2,24,100, along with Rs 1,34,460 as dearness allowance and Rs 10,000 as house rent allowance, taking the total monthly remuneration to Rs 3,68,560.
Each PSC member draws a basic salary of Rs 2,19,090, besides Rs 1,31,454 as dearness allowance, Rs 10,000 as house rent allowance and Rs 5,000 as vehicle allowance, amounting to Rs 3,65,544 per month.
With 15 members, the Commission spends Rs 54,83,160 every month on members' salaries. Including the chairman's remuneration of Rs 3,68,560, the total monthly salary expenditure stands at Rs 58,51,720.
The information was furnished by the PSC in response to an RTI application. However, the Commission stated that it could not provide the cumulative salary paid to the chairman and members since they assumed office, saying such consolidated data is not maintained separately.
RTI activist Muhammed Ashraf, who sought the information, told ETV Bharat on Tuesday that it was unfortunate that controversies over examination transparency continue despite the Commission incurring such high expenditure on its leadership. He called for a comprehensive probe into the alleged irregularities.
The Commission, headed by Chairman M R Baiju, currently has 15 members including Sreekumar S, S A Saif, Abdul Samad V T K, C K Shajib, Stany Thomas, Ramya V R, Advocate C Jayachandran, Prakasan K, Gipson V Paul, Prakasan P P, K T Balabhaskaran, Princy Kuriakose, Advocate Josh H, Advocate Bose Augustine, and Reesha T Gopal.
It functions through 18 offices across Kerala, including the headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, three regional offices and 14 district offices. According to the RTI reply, the PSC employs 1,873 staff, including 1,777 permanent employees and 96 temporary employees.
The data further revealed that the PSC issued 3,15,834 appointment recommendations between 2016 and April 30, 2026, underscoring its central role in recruitment to government services in Kerala.
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