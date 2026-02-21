ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Private Nurses Stage Token Strike Demanding Rs 40,000 Base Pay After Seven-Year Delay

By Aravind Babu

Thiruvananthapuram: Nurses working in the private sector across Kerala staged a token strike today, demanding the implementation of a long-pending salary. The protest is being organised under the banner of the United Nurses Association (UNA).

In hospitals where UNA has a strong presence, only one-third of the nursing staff will report for duty as part of the agitation. The nurses are demanding that the current base salary of Rs 20,000 be increased to Rs 40,000. Although a salary revision order was issued following a strike led by UNA in 2023, no official notification has been released so far.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, UNA National President Jasmine Shah said the organisation has decided to intensify its protest in the absence of concrete action.

The demand for a Rs 40,000 base salary is based on the recommendations of the Jagadish Prasad Committee, constituted by the Centre after a 2016 directive of the Supreme Court, as well as the court's 'Equal Pay for Equal Work' judgment. UNA argues that private-sector nurses should receive the same pay scale as their counterparts in government service under this principle.

The association has also called for the full implementation of the Balaraman Committee report, appointed by the Kerala government in 2013, and the Veer Kumar Committee report, appointed in 2014. In addition, it has demanded enforcement of a Kerala High Court order directing that nursing educators be paid according to the University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scale. Of the 50 recommendations made by the Balaraman Committee, only 18 were implemented in 2015.