Kerala Private Nurses Stage Token Strike Demanding Rs 40,000 Base Pay After Seven-Year Delay
Published : February 21, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
By Aravind Babu
Thiruvananthapuram: Nurses working in the private sector across Kerala staged a token strike today, demanding the implementation of a long-pending salary. The protest is being organised under the banner of the United Nurses Association (UNA).
In hospitals where UNA has a strong presence, only one-third of the nursing staff will report for duty as part of the agitation. The nurses are demanding that the current base salary of Rs 20,000 be increased to Rs 40,000. Although a salary revision order was issued following a strike led by UNA in 2023, no official notification has been released so far.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, UNA National President Jasmine Shah said the organisation has decided to intensify its protest in the absence of concrete action.
The demand for a Rs 40,000 base salary is based on the recommendations of the Jagadish Prasad Committee, constituted by the Centre after a 2016 directive of the Supreme Court, as well as the court's 'Equal Pay for Equal Work' judgment. UNA argues that private-sector nurses should receive the same pay scale as their counterparts in government service under this principle.
The association has also called for the full implementation of the Balaraman Committee report, appointed by the Kerala government in 2013, and the Veer Kumar Committee report, appointed in 2014. In addition, it has demanded enforcement of a Kerala High Court order directing that nursing educators be paid according to the University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scale. Of the 50 recommendations made by the Balaraman Committee, only 18 were implemented in 2015.
In June 2017, UNA launched a statewide strike over the failure to implement the Supreme Court's 2016 equal pay verdict. Following discussions between hospital management representatives and the Chief Minister in July that year, the base salary was fixed at Rs 20,000, and the strike was withdrawn pending further action. The government had announced a six-month timeline to address additional demands.
However, as delays continued for over seven months, nurses resumed their protest. The Kerala High Court later intervened. The government subsequently assured that minimum wages would be declared by March 31, 2018, and Rs 20,000 was formalised as the base salary.
According to UNA State President Shobi Joseph, Kerala has around 15,000 hospitals with over 50 beds. However, only about 460 hospitals, mainly those where UNA has a strong presence, are paying the fixed base salary of Rs 20,000. He further alleged that in some private hospitals, Rs 20,000 is credited to nurses' bank accounts, but Rs 5,000 is allegedly collected back in cash.
UNA office-bearers have also alleged that nurse vacancies in private hospitals are not being filled. As per prescribed norms, the nurse-to-patient ratio should be 1:1 in ventilator-supported intensive care units (ICUs), 2:1 in ICUs, and 6:1 in general wards. However, these norms are reportedly being violated, with some nurses forced to care for as many as 30 to 40 patients at a time.
Before announcing the latest protest, UNA representatives said they had repeatedly submitted memoranda to the Chief Minister, Health Minister, and Labour Commissioner over several years.
The Minimum Wages Committee, the Industrial Relationship Committee (IRC), comprising management representatives, trade unions, the Health Minister and the Labour Commissioner, have been meeting for the past three years. Despite submitting recommendations and petitions at each meeting, no concrete action has followed.
