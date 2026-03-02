Kerala Postpones Board Exams In Gulf Centres Amidst Middle East Conflict
The action affects SSLC examinations on March 5, first and second-year higher secondary and vocational higher secondary exams scheduled on March 5, 6, and 7.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The intensifying conflict in the Middle East has prompted the Kerala government to postpone the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations across all centres in the Gulf region. However, the examination schedule within the state remains strictly unchanged, Education Minister V Sivankutty confirmed during a press briefing on Monday.
Currently, 633 students are registered to appear for the SSLC exams across seven Gulf centres, with an equal number of centres facilitating the higher secondary examinations.
The postponement affects the SSLC examinations slated for March 5, as well as the first and second-year higher secondary and vocational higher secondary exams scheduled on March 5, 6, and 7. The decision was expedited following an urgent recommendation from the exam coordinator as a precautionary first step due to spiralling regional tensions. While the state cabinet is set to ratify the final decision today, Sivankutty assured that revised dates for the Gulf centres will be officially announced in due course.
Conducting examinations amidst a raging war has evolved into a severe logistical crisis, Sivankutty noted, warning that further postponements are highly likely if the hostilities do not subside. There has been a growing consensus that the examinations should only be held once the complete de-escalation of the ongoing conflict.
The delay also necessitates a shift in evaluation logistics. Since the standard practice of using uniform question papers simultaneously across Kerala and the Gulf region is no longer feasible, the education department will deploy a separate set of question papers for the rescheduled exams. The government plans to utilise one of the alternative sets of question papers that are routinely prepared in advance as a backup for each subject.
Addressing the anxieties of students and parents, the minister assured that the general education department stands firmly with those affected by the crisis. Recognising that some students — both in the Gulf and potentially in Kerala —might face insurmountable hurdles in reaching their designated exam centres, the government has promised special consideration.
Affected candidates are advised to submit an application to the director of general education through their respective school principals or headmasters. The department has pledged to review the merits of each application and take a sympathetic and favourable stance to ensure no student's academic future is compromised by the geopolitical unrest.
