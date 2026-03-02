ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Postpones Board Exams In Gulf Centres Amidst Middle East Conflict

Thiruvananthapuram: The intensifying conflict in the Middle East has prompted the Kerala government to postpone the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations across all centres in the Gulf region. However, the examination schedule within the state remains strictly unchanged, Education Minister V Sivankutty confirmed during a press briefing on Monday.

Currently, 633 students are registered to appear for the SSLC exams across seven Gulf centres, with an equal number of centres facilitating the higher secondary examinations.

The postponement affects the SSLC examinations slated for March 5, as well as the first and second-year higher secondary and vocational higher secondary exams scheduled on March 5, 6, and 7. The decision was expedited following an urgent recommendation from the exam coordinator as a precautionary first step due to spiralling regional tensions. While the state cabinet is set to ratify the final decision today, Sivankutty assured that revised dates for the Gulf centres will be officially announced in due course.

Conducting examinations amidst a raging war has evolved into a severe logistical crisis, Sivankutty noted, warning that further postponements are highly likely if the hostilities do not subside. There has been a growing consensus that the examinations should only be held once the complete de-escalation of the ongoing conflict.