ETV Bharat / state

Young Mother Casts Vote After Hours-Long Wait Over Bandaged Finger In Kerala Polls

Elderly women voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes during the Kerala Assembly election, in Idamalakkudi on Thursday, April 09, 2026. (Representational Image) ( IANS )

Thrissur: A young mother in this central district, initially denied the right to vote due to an injured left index finger, finally cast her ballot toward the end of polling in the Kerala Assembly elections after a prolonged wait. She held up her bandaged finger, now inked blue, and said she was able to vote after hours of waiting on Thursday.

Akshaya cast her vote at around 6.15 pm, having arrived at the booth near Kurkancheri at 1.30 pm. "I don't want anyone else to have such an experience," she told reporters.

She claimed that the presiding officer initially denied her permission to vote, saying that a different finger can be inked only if a person does not have a left index finger. Earlier, speaking to reporters, she said she was not being allowed to vote because her left index finger was bandaged due to a serious injury.

At around 5 pm, she told reporters outside the booth that she had been waiting since 1.30 pm to exercise her right to vote, which the presiding officer—also a woman—was allegedly denying.

"The presiding officer insisted that I remove the bandage. But I have 15 stitches on my finger after it was injured four days ago when it got caught in the mixer-grinder jar, and it is impossible to remove the bandage. I showed her the medical certificates as well, but she was not satisfied," Akshaya claimed.