Kerala Assembly Election 2026: LDF, UDF Unveil Manifestos Promising Welfare Boost, Jobs and Infrastructure Push
A key common promise from both fronts is increasing the monthly welfare pension to ₹3,000, signalling a strong focus on social security.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 11:43 AM IST|
Updated : April 2, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: With just seven days left for the Kerala Assembly elections, both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) have released their election manifestos, outlining competing visions centred on welfare expansion, employment generation, and infrastructure development.
Campaigning has intensified across the State, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unveiled its manifesto on Tuesday promising micro-minority status for Christian community, pledge to establish AIIMS, and women welfare.
A key common promise from both fronts is increasing the monthly welfare pension to ₹3,000, signalling a strong focus on social security.
UDF Manifesto: Welfare Expansion and Youth Empowerment
The UDF manifesto released by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, in the presence of Kerala leader of opposition VD Satheesan and other top Congress party leaders, in Kochi on Thursday, emphasises its 'Indira Guarantee' framework, with a strong focus on welfare and inclusive growth.
Major promises include:
- Free travel for women in Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses
- ₹25 lakh health insurance coverage for all families
- Interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh for youth entrepreneurs
- ₹1,000 monthly stipend for female college students
- Establishment of a dedicated department for senior citizens
In healthcare, the UDF promises 'No Bill' hospitals on the Puducherry-based Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) model, free dialysis, and revival of welfare schemes like Karunya Benevolent Fund.
Infrastructure plans include:
- Eco-friendly high-speed rail as an alternative to SilverLine
- Mission Samudra to integrate Kerala’s 600-km coastline and waterways linking 44 rivers, 34 lakes, and four airports
- Expansion of airports Kochi and Kannur, and creation of an aviation institute
The manifesto also focuses on:
- Raising rubber MSP to ₹300 and paddy procurement to ₹35/kg
- Distribution of land to Dalit and Adivasi communities
- Five lakh houses over five years
- Anti-drug and women's safety initiatives
- Indira Canteens to achieve a hunger-free Kerala
- Ammavadi centres in the model of Anganwadis for elderly women
- 25% additional pension for the differently-abled
- Yuva Shree for youth on the Kudumbashree model
- Siddharthan Anti-Ragging Act and Rohit Vemula Act to be enacted
- Break the Drug Chain to tackle the drug mafia
- Avalkoppam to prevent violence against women
LDF Manifesto: Jobs, Public Sector and Infrastructure Push
The LDF manifesto, released by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the CH Kanaran Memorial Building in Kozhikode on Thursday in the company of all leaders of LDF partners, presents a 60-point programme focused on employment, public sector strengthening, and large-scale investments.
Key highlights include:
- 60,000 jobs in the current academic year
- ₹2 lakh crore investment over five years
- Universal healthcare and full support for bedridden patients
- 50% reservation for women in employment
Major infrastructure and development promises:
- Metro rail projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode
- Regional Rapid Transit System linking cities
- Completion of key railway lines like Angamaly–Erumely and Nilambur–Nanjangud
- Expansion of the Water Metro to more districts
- Nativity Cards to be issued to all citizens
Social and economic measures include:
- Eradication of extreme poverty
- Expansion of Kudumbashree loans to ₹20,000 crore
- Scaling up 50,000 micro enterprises
- Smart roads and special development packages for backward regions
The LDF also promises:
- Doubling agricultural joint liability groups
- Boosting solar power capacity to 4000–5000 MW by 2030
- Strengthening the public sector and resisting privatisation
- Journalist welfare fund and pension scheme to be expanded
- Sabarimala master plan to be completed in 5 years.
- Packages for Idukki, Wayanad, Kasaragod and coastal regions
- Ration shops to be upgraded into modern K-Stores
Campaign heats up
With both manifestos targeting welfare, employment, and infrastructure, the electoral battle in Kerala is shaping up as a closely fought contest. While the UDF leans heavily on welfare guarantees and youth-focused initiatives, the LDF stresses continuity, public investment, and structural development.
As campaigning enters its final phase, voters will weigh these competing promises ahead of polling day. The Kerala Assembly election 2026 to elect 140 members will be held on April 9.