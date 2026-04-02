ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Assembly Election 2026: LDF, UDF Unveil Manifestos Promising Welfare Boost, Jobs and Infrastructure Push

Thiruvananthapuram: With just seven days left for the Kerala Assembly elections, both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) have released their election manifestos, outlining competing visions centred on welfare expansion, employment generation, and infrastructure development.

Campaigning has intensified across the State, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unveiled its manifesto on Tuesday promising micro-minority status for Christian community, pledge to establish AIIMS, and women welfare.

A key common promise from both fronts is increasing the monthly welfare pension to ₹3,000, signalling a strong focus on social security.

UDF Manifesto: Welfare Expansion and Youth Empowerment

The UDF manifesto released by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, in the presence of Kerala leader of opposition VD Satheesan and other top Congress party leaders, in Kochi on Thursday, emphasises its 'Indira Guarantee' framework, with a strong focus on welfare and inclusive growth.

UDF released its manifesto for the Kerala Assembly polls 2026 (PTI)

Major promises include:

Free travel for women in Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses ₹25 lakh health insurance coverage for all families Interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh for youth entrepreneurs ₹1,000 monthly stipend for female college students Establishment of a dedicated department for senior citizens

In healthcare, the UDF promises 'No Bill' hospitals on the Puducherry-based Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) model, free dialysis, and revival of welfare schemes like Karunya Benevolent Fund.