ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026 | Kerala Polls Heat Up As Top Leaders File Nominations Ahead Of Deadline

In this image posted on March 21, 2026, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma with BJP candidate from Kattakada constituency P. K. Krishnadas as the latter submits nomination papers for Kerala Assembly elections. ( Etv Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: As the deadline for filing nomination papers for the Assembly elections approaches, the political atmosphere in the state has intensified. Following Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, several key cabinet ministers and prominent leaders across parties filed their nominations on Saturday.

For the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), which is aiming to retain power, ministers V. Sivankutty, KN Balagopal, P. Rajeev, Veena George, Roshy Augustine, Mohammed Riyas, and Saji Cherian submitted their nomination papers. The Left Front remains confident of retaining its strongholds while making gains in new constituencies.

Several high-profile leaders from rival parties have also entered the fray. Among those who filed nominations are former minister KK Shailaja, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph, K Muraleedharan, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister V Muraleedharan, former Director General of Police R Sreelekha, Ramachandran Kadannappally, TP Ramakrishnan, Chandy Oommen, Padmaja Venugopal, and PK Krishnadas. Former minister G. Sudhakaran, who is contesting as an independent candidate in Ambalappuzha, also filed his nomination.

The national leaders were also present during BJP candidates’ nomination procedure. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma attended the nomination of Rajeev Chandrasekhar, R. Sreelekha, and P. K. Krishnadas in Thiruvananthapuram. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was present during the nomination filing of NDA candidate Shobha Surendran in the Palakkad constituency. In the Sulthan Bathery constituency in Wayanad, NDA candidate AS Kavitha filed her nomination in the presence of Gujarat MP Dhal Patel.

After Shobha Surendran filled her nomination, Bhupendra Patel said the development initiatives undertaken by the Narendra Modi government should be reflected in the state as well. Drawing a comparison with Bihar, he urged voters to prioritise development in the upcoming election.