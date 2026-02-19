Kerala Polls: Congress Adopts 'Fine Comb' Approach; Bars Sitting MPs, Repeat Losers From Fray
The new guidelines are framed to give the party stability to take on the might of Pinarayi Vijayan-led government which is facing the anti-incumbency factor.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 11:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress has started a tough selection process for candidates in the upcoming Kerala assembly elections, following a "fine comb" strategy to nominate strong candidates against the ruling LDF. According to sources, the AICC screening committee, headed by senior Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry, had a preliminary assessment of candidates on February 18 and is now ready to enforce a set of tough guidelines laid down by the party's central leadership.
The new guidelines are framed to give the party stability to take on the might of Pinarayi Vijayan-led government which is facing the anti-incumbency factor, as the Congress-led UDF prepares to return to power after a decade in the opposition. Elections for all 140 assembly seats in Kerala are likely to be held in March-April.
The Congress plans to contest around 100 seats in the UDF alliance that has been in the opposition for the past 10 years. Among the key suggestions from the party high command is a firm rule that no sitting Members of Parliament will be allowed to contest the assembly polls.
This policy could effectively prevent senior leaders such as Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal from entering the state electoral fray.
Additionally, the party has decided that individuals who lost the two previous elections, or those who were defeated by a margin of more than 5,000 votes in the last poll, will not be considered for tickets. Further in case of a tie between two strong aspirants in a seat, the one not getting a nomination will be later accommodated in a government board or corporation as a reward for not turning against the official candidate.
At the same time those who get a ticket and lose the election will forgo any claim to be accommodated in the state government later irrespective of their seniority. Tharoor is co-chairman of the campaign committee for the coming polls along with veteran Ramesh Chennithala, while Venugopal is AICC in-charge of the organisation.
The party insiders said this condition has been invoked as several of the Kerala Congress MPs are keen to contest the coming assembly elections, sensing an upswing in the electoral fortunes of the UDF. “We had detailed and meaningful deliberations focused on strengthening the organisation and aspiring candidates as part of a decisive and forward-looking roadmap for Kerala. The Congress is committed to unity, clarity, and victory in the state,” AICC secretary in charge of Kerala, BM Sandeep, told ETV Bharat.
He continued, “We did an initial review of the ticket aspirants. The screening committee will meet again to further shortlist the names based on the suggestions from the leadership.” According to party insiders, the central election committee, headed by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to review the potential candidates on February 22 to clear single-name seats in advance but the meeting has been deferred as state leaders are busy in various yatras to target the LDF government.
“The puthuyuga yatra led by VD Satheesan is creating history. The sea of people along the route indicates the unprecedented success of the yatra, which is backed by the people who want the Pinarayi government to go,” AICC secretary in-charge of Kerala PV Mohan told ETV Bharat. Gandhi, who represented the Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala from 2019-2024, will visit the poll-bound state on February 26 to launch a housing scheme for those affected by the massive landslides.
At present, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra represents the Wayanad constituency in the Lok Sabha. Over the past few days, she flagged the concerns of the state in parliament during the first half of the budget session.
"The foundation stone for 50 houses being constructed and provided by the Congress for the Wayanad natural disaster victims will be laid by our leader, Rahul Gandhi. Owners of each of the 40 business establishments in Chooralmala and Mundakkai, who have not received government aid, will get over Rs 5 lakh from Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi. These individuals had met Gandhi and briefed her on their hardships. People who were affected by the disaster and had been staying in rented accommodation were excluded from the government’s aid list for technical reasons. They are the beneficiaries of the houses,” said Mohan.