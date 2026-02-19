ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Polls: Congress Adopts 'Fine Comb' Approach; Bars Sitting MPs, Repeat Losers From Fray

New Delhi: The Congress has started a tough selection process for candidates in the upcoming Kerala assembly elections, following a "fine comb" strategy to nominate strong candidates against the ruling LDF. According to sources, the AICC screening committee, headed by senior Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry, had a preliminary assessment of candidates on February 18 and is now ready to enforce a set of tough guidelines laid down by the party's central leadership.

The new guidelines are framed to give the party stability to take on the might of Pinarayi Vijayan-led government which is facing the anti-incumbency factor, as the Congress-led UDF prepares to return to power after a decade in the opposition. Elections for all 140 assembly seats in Kerala are likely to be held in March-April.

The Congress plans to contest around 100 seats in the UDF alliance that has been in the opposition for the past 10 years. Among the key suggestions from the party high command is a firm rule that no sitting Members of Parliament will be allowed to contest the assembly polls.

This policy could effectively prevent senior leaders such as Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal from entering the state electoral fray.

Additionally, the party has decided that individuals who lost the two previous elections, or those who were defeated by a margin of more than 5,000 votes in the last poll, will not be considered for tickets. Further in case of a tie between two strong aspirants in a seat, the one not getting a nomination will be later accommodated in a government board or corporation as a reward for not turning against the official candidate.

At the same time those who get a ticket and lose the election will forgo any claim to be accommodated in the state government later irrespective of their seniority. Tharoor is co-chairman of the campaign committee for the coming polls along with veteran Ramesh Chennithala, while Venugopal is AICC in-charge of the organisation.