ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Poll: IUML Leader Booked For Offering UAE Trip To Booth Workers In Malappuram

Malappuram: An FIR has been registered against an IUML leader for allegedly offering a foreign trip to members of a booth committee where the UDF candidate secures the highest number of votes in the Thavanur constituency, police said on Sunday. The case has been registered against IUML state vice-president Bava Haji of Mangalam in Malappuram, they said.

According to police, during a convention held on March 22, Haji, while campaigning for Congress leader V S Joy, allegedly announced a 15-day trip to the UAE for members of the UDF booth committee that delivers the maximum votes. The matter was first reported to the Election Commission by LDF representatives.

Following an inquiry, the Commission found it to be a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, police said. Based on the Commission’s direction, Tirur police registered a case under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act, officials said. Police said Haji would be summoned for questioning as part of the investigation.