Kerala Police Ramp Up Security After Delhi's Red Fort Blast

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Police has significantly ramped up security checks across the state following the recent bomb blast at the Red Fort in Delhi. Joint teams of Dog Squad and Bomb Squad have intensified a crackdown that focuses primarily on strategic locations, like the railway stations, bus terminals, major markets, and other crucial infrastructure.

State Police Chief Ravadha Chandrasekhar confirmed to ETV Bharath that the high-alert operations have been continuous since the Delhi incident. "We are in constant liaison with Central agencies, including the NIA and other intelligence wings. Our security protocol is being advanced in line with their specific directives and inputs," the DGP elaborated. Police are also maintaining strict surveillance on individuals and organisations suspected of having the potential to engage in such subversive activities.

In the wake of the explosions on Monday, an extreme security alert has been declared across the state. DGP Chandrasekhar stated, instructions have been passed on to enforce stringent checks at all major public gathering points, including railway stations, bus stands, places of worship, airports, and all the beaches. The directives have been communicated to the ADGP (Law and Order), who has instructed all District Police Chiefs to implement the measures immediately.

The DGP urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious-looking objects or unusual activity, and has asked citizens to call on the number 112. He further mandated a sustained, joint combing operation by the Kerala Police, Railway Police, and RPF for at least the next week to maximise police patrolling and presence.

Major cities like Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Malappuram are under intense scrutiny. In Thiruvananthapuram, one of the most significant security operations is underway at the high-security Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. This is a multi-agency effort, spearheaded by the Kerala Police, the Temple security team, and officers from the IRB Avengers Unit of the Anti-Terrorist Squad. Every person carrying a bag when entering the temple premises has to undergo a thorough inspection. Similarly, every passenger and luggage is being thoroughly checked at the Thiruvananthapuram railway station.