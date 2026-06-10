Kerala Police Probe Bangladeshi Woman Arrested In Kasaragod With Fake Aadhaar And PAN Cards
Cops examined her mobile phone and found details of a Bangladesh government ID in IMO app and officials confirmed her identity as a Bangladeshi citizen.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 2:03 PM IST
Kasaragod: Kerala Police have launched a detailed investigation after a Bangladeshi woman was recently arrested from Kanhangad railway station in Kasaragod district with fake Indian identity documents.
The Hosdurg police took the woman into custody from the railway station premises after finding her under suspicious circumstances. During the inspection, police recovered an Aadhaar card and PAN card from her possession.
Police are mainly investigating how the foreign national obtained the documents and who helped her forge them. Since the matter is linked to national security, central agencies have also started collecting information.
The police registered a case against the 30-year-old woman, identified as Salma Khatun, a resident of Satipur in Jashore district of Bangladesh. She was booked under the Foreigners Act and Emigration Act for illegally entering and residing in India.
According to police, the woman was spotted during a patrolling operation near Kanhangad railway station around 9.15 AM on Tuesday. During the initial questioning, she allegedly failed to provide clear information. Later, during detailed interrogation, she revealed that she was a Bangladeshi national.
Police examined her mobile phone and found details of a Bangladesh government identity card in the IMO app. Based on this, officials confirmed her identity as a Bangladeshi citizen. Preliminary investigation suggests that she entered India through Kolkata.
The investigation also revealed that the woman had been staying in the Perinthalmanna area of Malappuram district for some time and was working there for the past two years while staying in a hotel.
The woman reportedly told police that a person from Kanhangad had promised to help her find a better-paying job. Police have started efforts to trace the person.
Officials said the woman could not clearly explain how she crossed the border and admitted that she did not possess any valid travel documents, including a passport or visa.
Police suspect the involvement of a larger racket engaged in preparing fake identity documents and indicated that more arrests are likely in the coming days.
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