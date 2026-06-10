ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Police Probe Bangladeshi Woman Arrested In Kasaragod With Fake Aadhaar And PAN Cards

Kasaragod: Kerala Police have launched a detailed investigation after a Bangladeshi woman was recently arrested from Kanhangad railway station in Kasaragod district with fake Indian identity documents.

The Hosdurg police took the woman into custody from the railway station premises after finding her under suspicious circumstances. During the inspection, police recovered an Aadhaar card and PAN card from her possession.

Police are mainly investigating how the foreign national obtained the documents and who helped her forge them. Since the matter is linked to national security, central agencies have also started collecting information.

The police registered a case against the 30-year-old woman, identified as Salma Khatun, a resident of Satipur in Jashore district of Bangladesh. She was booked under the Foreigners Act and Emigration Act for illegally entering and residing in India.

According to police, the woman was spotted during a patrolling operation near Kanhangad railway station around 9.15 AM on Tuesday. During the initial questioning, she allegedly failed to provide clear information. Later, during detailed interrogation, she revealed that she was a Bangladeshi national.