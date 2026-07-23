Kerala: Police Face Flak Over Alleged Delay In Morphed Images Case Involving Medicos
Abel August, a third-year MBBS student, downloaded photographs of female students from their Instagram stories, morphed them and circulated the images on social media.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police have come under criticism over their handling of a case involving the alleged creation and circulation of morphed and obscene images of female MBBS students of Medical College Hospital (MCH), here on Thursday.
The accused in the case has been identified as Abel August, a third-year MBBS student who hails from Kakkavayal in Wayanad. Students have alleged that police initially failed to act promptly despite receiving complaints from several students months ago.
According to the students, 11 victims had approached the police, but only one FIR was registered initially. Following protests and mounting pressure, two more cases were subsequently registered.
Police have indicated that additional FIRs will be filed if more victims come forward and their statements are recorded. Abel, who was arrested in connection with the first case and later released on bail, was subsequently taken into custody again as the investigation progressed.
He has also been suspended from the medical college. Police suspect that over 20 students may have been affected. The accused allegedly downloaded photographs of female students from their Instagram stories, morphed them and circulated the images on social media along with obscene comments.
The investigation gained further momentum when Abel was questioned again by Deputy Commissioner of Police K S Sahanshah, based on statements recorded from seven people associated with the medical college. Cyber experts are examining the accused's social media accounts, while the police are also monitoring the activities of some of his associates.
DCP Sahanshah denied allegations of negligence in the investigation and said the police would take stringent action against the accused under appropriate provisions of law.
The issue, however, has triggered strong protests among students. Hundreds of medical students gathered in front of the Medical College Police Station on Tuesday night, alleging that police negligence had resulted in the accused securing bail.
Police officials, meanwhile, maintained that they had submitted a remand report before the court, invoking relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), but the court granted bail.
Legal experts have pointed out that in cases involving offences punishable with imprisonment of less than seven years, the police may be required to issue a notice before arrest in accordance with established legal procedure. The police, however, said the accused was arrested and produced before the court as per law.
University Union Councillor N H Salih, representing Kerala Students Union, students wing of the Congress, criticised the police action, alleging that the accused benefited from the registration of relatively minor charges and questioning the conduct of the investigating officer. He warned that such alleged leniency could set a dangerous precedent in cases involving the online harassment of women.
Students have also questioned why a single FIR was initially registered despite complaints from 11 students. They alleged that statements were initially collected from only one complainant, while others were asked to appear later.
The students have demanded a comprehensive investigation, registration of cases based on the complaints of all victims and strict action against those responsible.
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