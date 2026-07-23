ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Police Face Flak Over Alleged Delay In Morphed Images Case Involving Medicos

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police have come under criticism over their handling of a case involving the alleged creation and circulation of morphed and obscene images of female MBBS students of Medical College Hospital (MCH), here on Thursday.

The accused in the case has been identified as Abel August, a third-year MBBS student who hails from Kakkavayal in Wayanad. Students have alleged that police initially failed to act promptly despite receiving complaints from several students months ago.

According to the students, 11 victims had approached the police, but only one FIR was registered initially. Following protests and mounting pressure, two more cases were subsequently registered.

Police have indicated that additional FIRs will be filed if more victims come forward and their statements are recorded. Abel, who was arrested in connection with the first case and later released on bail, was subsequently taken into custody again as the investigation progressed.

He has also been suspended from the medical college. Police suspect that over 20 students may have been affected. The accused allegedly downloaded photographs of female students from their Instagram stories, morphed them and circulated the images on social media along with obscene comments.

The investigation gained further momentum when Abel was questioned again by Deputy Commissioner of Police K S Sahanshah, based on statements recorded from seven people associated with the medical college. Cyber experts are examining the accused's social media accounts, while the police are also monitoring the activities of some of his associates.

DCP Sahanshah denied allegations of negligence in the investigation and said the police would take stringent action against the accused under appropriate provisions of law.