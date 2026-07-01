ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Police Clarify Idukki Child Assault Row; Juvenile Relative Involved, No Complaint Filed

Idukki: Police on Wednesday clarified that a four-year-old child allegedly assaulted at Kanthalloor in Kerala's Idukki district was hit by a 13-year-old relative while they were playing, and not by two adult tourists as initially reported.

The incident, which triggered protests by local residents, took place around 5 pm on Tuesday at a private cottage in G N Puram, Kanthalloor, where a group of eight tourists from Chennai had been staying.

According to the initial information, two members of the tourist group had allegedly taken the child of a woman identified as Gokula to a nearby place and assaulted and kicked the child.

After locals noticed the alleged assault, they confronted the group, and news of the incident spread rapidly. A large crowd gathered outside the cottage, demanding immediate action against those responsible.

An argument and brief scuffle reportedly broke out between local residents and members of the tourist group before police intervened.