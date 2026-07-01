Kerala Police Clarify Idukki Child Assault Row; Juvenile Relative Involved, No Complaint Filed
Police said a 13-year-old relative hit a four-year-old while playing in Idukki, and no complaint was filed despite initial assault allegations.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Idukki: Police on Wednesday clarified that a four-year-old child allegedly assaulted at Kanthalloor in Kerala's Idukki district was hit by a 13-year-old relative while they were playing, and not by two adult tourists as initially reported.
The incident, which triggered protests by local residents, took place around 5 pm on Tuesday at a private cottage in G N Puram, Kanthalloor, where a group of eight tourists from Chennai had been staying.
According to the initial information, two members of the tourist group had allegedly taken the child of a woman identified as Gokula to a nearby place and assaulted and kicked the child.
After locals noticed the alleged assault, they confronted the group, and news of the incident spread rapidly. A large crowd gathered outside the cottage, demanding immediate action against those responsible.
An argument and brief scuffle reportedly broke out between local residents and members of the tourist group before police intervened.
Police Reach Spot
Marayoor police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. The accused were stopped by local residents before police intervened to defuse the situation. The child was taken to hospital for examination.
Marayoor police later said the incident involved a 13-year-old relative, who allegedly hit the four-year-old while they were playing.
According to police, the child did not sustain any injuries, and the family declined to lodge a complaint. "After recording their addresses, they were allowed to leave as no complaint was filed by the family," police said.
Police said the matter has been documented and no further legal action has been initiated so far.
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