Kerala Police Asks Meta To Remove RSS Ideologue T G Mohandas Video Over Remarks On Gen Z Protesters; Court Grants Bail
The Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police are preparing to send an official communication to Meta seeking the removal of the video from social media platforms.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST|
Updated : August 10, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police will approach Meta seeking the removal of a controversial video featuring T G Mohandas over his alleged remarks against students who participated in a protest against NEET examnination at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Mohandas, who was arrested in connection with the case on Sunday evening, was granted bail by the Thiruvananthapuram Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on Monday afternoon.
The court directed Mohandas to cooperate with the investigation for three days and appear before the investigating team whenever required.
Mohandas, a former intellectual cell convenor of the Bharatiya Janata Party and an RSS-associated commentator, was taken into custody from his residence in Mattancherry, Kochi, by a team of the Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Crime Police on Sunday evening. His arrest was subsequently recorded and he was produced before the court on Monday.
Police To Write To Meta
The Cyber Police are preparing to send an official communication to Meta seeking the removal of the controversial video from social media platforms. The police have also taken possession of digital devices, including a mobile phone and laptop, as part of the investigation. The remand report submitted to the court said investigators were examining the online circulation of the video and the accounts and links associated with it.
The police have also initiated procedures to obtain information relating to the YouTube videos and accounts involved in the case, including by issuing notices to Google/YouTube under relevant legal provisions.
What Did Mohandas Say?
The case relates to remarks allegedly made by Mohandas in a video interview carried by the YouTube channel 'Pathrika' on July 26 while discussing the student protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The students led by Cockroach Janata Party staged massive protests in Jantara Mantar from July 6 to July 25 following widespread paper leaks and irregularities in the NEET-UG examination and prompting the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
According to the police, Mohandas described a hypothetical situation in which a curfew would be imposed within a four-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar and protesters would be ordered to disperse through a public-address system. He allegedly went on to speak of opening fire if the protesters failed to disperse.
Police allege that the remarks amounted to a threat of violence against the protesting students and had the potential to create fear and disturb public order.
The remand report further alleged that the video was intended to create fear and anxiety among students who participated in the protest and could contribute to tension between sections of society.
These are allegations contained in the police case and remand report. Mohandas's guilt has not been established by a court.
15 Complaints Against Mohandas
The controversy intensified after the video triggered protests and complaints from political and student organisations.
The Cyber Police recorded the detailed statement of Abdul Khashim, a state organising committee member of Young Democrats Kerala, after receiving a complaint on July 29. Police said around 15 similar complaints were subsequently received against Mohandas.
The investigation is examining the complaints, the original video, its circulation and the digital evidence gathered from the accused's devices.
Charges Invoked
Police have invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act and the Kerala Police Act in connection with the case. The remand report refers to Sections 79, 192, 353(1)(b) and 351(3) of the BNS, along with Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act and provisions of the IT Act.
The exact applicability of the provisions and the role of the accused will be determined during the investigation and subsequent judicial proceedings.
Court Rejects Remand; Bail Granted
After recording Mohandas's arrest, the Cyber Police produced him before Mithun Gopi, Thiruvananthapuram Additional CJM Court and sought further custody for investigation.
The court, however, did not accept the police remand request and granted him bail, subject to conditions.
Under the bail order, Mohandas must cooperate with the investigation for three days and appear before the investigating officers whenever summoned.
The police have decided to continue examining the digital evidence, including the mobile phone, laptop and other material allegedly connected with the creation and dissemination of the videos.
Meanwhile, the proposed communication to Meta for removal of the video marks another step in the investigation into the alleged inflammatory content and its circulation online.
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