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Kerala Police Asks Meta To Remove RSS Ideologue T G Mohandas Video Over Remarks On Gen Z Protesters; Court Grants Bail

T G Mohandas, a former intellectual cell convenor of the BJP and an RSS-associated commentator, was arrested on Sunday over his remarks against students but was granted bail on Monday. ( Special arrangement )

Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police will approach Meta seeking the removal of a controversial video featuring T G Mohandas over his alleged remarks against students who participated in a protest against NEET examnination at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Mohandas, who was arrested in connection with the case on Sunday evening, was granted bail by the Thiruvananthapuram Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on Monday afternoon.

The court directed Mohandas to cooperate with the investigation for three days and appear before the investigating team whenever required.

Mohandas, a former intellectual cell convenor of the Bharatiya Janata Party and an RSS-associated commentator, was taken into custody from his residence in Mattancherry, Kochi, by a team of the Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Crime Police on Sunday evening. His arrest was subsequently recorded and he was produced before the court on Monday.

Police To Write To Meta

The Cyber Police are preparing to send an official communication to Meta seeking the removal of the controversial video from social media platforms. The police have also taken possession of digital devices, including a mobile phone and laptop, as part of the investigation. The remand report submitted to the court said investigators were examining the online circulation of the video and the accounts and links associated with it.

The police have also initiated procedures to obtain information relating to the YouTube videos and accounts involved in the case, including by issuing notices to Google/YouTube under relevant legal provisions.

What Did Mohandas Say?

The case relates to remarks allegedly made by Mohandas in a video interview carried by the YouTube channel 'Pathrika' on July 26 while discussing the student protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The students led by Cockroach Janata Party staged massive protests in Jantara Mantar from July 6 to July 25 following widespread paper leaks and irregularities in the NEET-UG examination and prompting the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to the police, Mohandas described a hypothetical situation in which a curfew would be imposed within a four-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar and protesters would be ordered to disperse through a public-address system. He allegedly went on to speak of opening fire if the protesters failed to disperse.

Police allege that the remarks amounted to a threat of violence against the protesting students and had the potential to create fear and disturb public order.

The remand report further alleged that the video was intended to create fear and anxiety among students who participated in the protest and could contribute to tension between sections of society.

These are allegations contained in the police case and remand report. Mohandas's guilt has not been established by a court.

15 Complaints Against Mohandas