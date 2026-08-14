Kerala Mulls Mega Rescue Package For 441 Distressed Cooperative Banks
The Cooperation Department is also examining the reasons behind the financial distress and fixing responsibility for irregularities before finalising the assistance package.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government is preparing a comprehensive financial rescue package for 441 cooperative banks and cooperative institutions facing financial distress, with the twin objectives of protecting depositors and restoring confidence in the state's cooperative banking sector.
The package is being formulated after a state-level assessment of institutions that have struggled to return deposits in full. The Cooperation Department is also examining the reasons behind the financial distress and fixing responsibility for irregularities before finalising the assistance package.
The proposed package is expected to supplement the existing Deposit Guarantee Scheme, under which the government has recently raised the maximum guaranteed deposit amount to ₹10 lakh.
According to Cooperation Minister M. Liju, discussions on the package are progressing. Apart from the guarantee scheme, funds generated through bank surcharges and other available resources are being examined for consolidation into the proposed rescue mechanism.
The government is also considering providing assistance corresponding to a specified percentage of the losses suffered by individual institutions, along with measures for financial restructuring and depositor protection.
Karuvannur Crisis Exposed Wider Vulnerabilities
The crisis in the cooperative sector came into sharper focus following the financial irregularities at Karuvannur Cooperative Bank in Thrissur, after which instances of difficulties in returning deposits surfaced in cooperative banks and societies in several districts.
The government is now attempting to address the problem as a sector-wide issue rather than treating individual institutions as isolated cases.
The source material notes that incidents involving depositors, including reported suicides in Idukki during the previous government and in Vadakara after the change of government, have highlighted the serious human consequences of difficulties in accessing deposits.
Deposit Money cannot Be Used For Salaries
As part of efforts to prevent further deterioration of distressed institutions, the Registrar of Cooperative Societies has issued a circular directing that employees' salaries should not be paid out of depositors' money.
The directive reflects the department's position that even the routine operating expenses of financially distressed cooperative institutions should not be funded by relying on deposits.
The underlying concern is that when a cooperative bank's accumulated losses exceed its own funds — primarily share capital and reserves — continued erosion of deposits can leave the institution increasingly incapable of meeting its obligations to depositors.
Those Responsible May Have To Bear Losses
The government is also examining the possibility of recovering losses from those found responsible for financial irregularities, nepotism or administrative lapses.
The proposed approach is to establish responsibility before extending financial assistance and initiate appropriate legal action wherever wrongdoing is established.
The package could consequently include not only financial support but also measures for restructuring institutions, resolving administrative deficiencies, protecting depositors and addressing the underlying causes of the losses.
Governing Bodies Under Scrutiny
A key unresolved issue is whether institutions whose existing governing bodies are held responsible for administrative or financial failures should receive government assistance without changes in their management.
There is a demand that financial assistance be made conditional on replacing or restructuring governing bodies responsible for the deterioration.
The Cooperation Department has not yet taken a final decision on this condition. The issue is expected to be settled before the rescue package is formally announced.
Restoring Depositor Confidence
The identification of 441 financially distressed cooperative institutions is being viewed as part of a broader attempt to understand the health of Kerala's cooperative banking sector and formulate a common response.
The government's stated objective is to prevent further erosion of depositor confidence, ensure that customers do not fear losing their savings and revive institutions that can be restored to financial health.
The final contours of the package — including the scale of government assistance, the mechanism for distributing funds, accountability for losses and possible restructuring of governing bodies — are expected to emerge after the government completes its deliberations.
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