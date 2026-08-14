ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Mulls Mega Rescue Package For 441 Distressed Cooperative Banks

The crisis in the cooperative sector came into sharper focus following the financial irregularities at Karuvannur Cooperative Bank ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government is preparing a comprehensive financial rescue package for 441 cooperative banks and cooperative institutions facing financial distress, with the twin objectives of protecting depositors and restoring confidence in the state's cooperative banking sector.

The package is being formulated after a state-level assessment of institutions that have struggled to return deposits in full. The Cooperation Department is also examining the reasons behind the financial distress and fixing responsibility for irregularities before finalising the assistance package.

The proposed package is expected to supplement the existing Deposit Guarantee Scheme, under which the government has recently raised the maximum guaranteed deposit amount to ₹10 lakh.

According to Cooperation Minister M. Liju, discussions on the package are progressing. Apart from the guarantee scheme, funds generated through bank surcharges and other available resources are being examined for consolidation into the proposed rescue mechanism.

The government is also considering providing assistance corresponding to a specified percentage of the losses suffered by individual institutions, along with measures for financial restructuring and depositor protection.

Karuvannur Crisis Exposed Wider Vulnerabilities

The crisis in the cooperative sector came into sharper focus following the financial irregularities at Karuvannur Cooperative Bank in Thrissur, after which instances of difficulties in returning deposits surfaced in cooperative banks and societies in several districts.

The government is now attempting to address the problem as a sector-wide issue rather than treating individual institutions as isolated cases.

The source material notes that incidents involving depositors, including reported suicides in Idukki during the previous government and in Vadakara after the change of government, have highlighted the serious human consequences of difficulties in accessing deposits.

Deposit Money cannot Be Used For Salaries

As part of efforts to prevent further deterioration of distressed institutions, the Registrar of Cooperative Societies has issued a circular directing that employees' salaries should not be paid out of depositors' money.

The directive reflects the department's position that even the routine operating expenses of financially distressed cooperative institutions should not be funded by relying on deposits.

The underlying concern is that when a cooperative bank's accumulated losses exceed its own funds — primarily share capital and reserves — continued erosion of deposits can leave the institution increasingly incapable of meeting its obligations to depositors.

Those Responsible May Have To Bear Losses