ETV Bharat / state

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan Asks EC To Publish Kerala Assembly Election Data At The Earliest

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Opposition leader and Congress candidate from Paravur constituency V D Satheesan has urged the Election Commission to take immediate steps to publish the Kerala Assembly Election data to ensure transparency.

Satheesan pointed out that even three days after the conclusion of the elections, key figures remained unavailable.

In a letter dated April 12 and shared on social media, he said: "Despite three days having passed since the conclusion of polling, the detailed and authenticated figures--including constituency-wise polling data, constituency-wise vote percentage, and postal ballot statistics-- are yet to be made available on the official website.