Opposition Leader V D Satheesan Asks EC To Publish Kerala Assembly Election Data At The Earliest
Even three days after the conclusion of the Assembly elections, key figures remain unavailable, Satheesan said.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Opposition leader and Congress candidate from Paravur constituency V D Satheesan has urged the Election Commission to take immediate steps to publish the Kerala Assembly Election data to ensure transparency.
Satheesan pointed out that even three days after the conclusion of the elections, key figures remained unavailable.
In a letter dated April 12 and shared on social media, he said: "Despite three days having passed since the conclusion of polling, the detailed and authenticated figures--including constituency-wise polling data, constituency-wise vote percentage, and postal ballot statistics-- are yet to be made available on the official website.
"The prompt release of such information is crucial to ensuring transparency, enabling public scrutiny and maintaining trust in the electoral process," he said.
I wrote to @ECISVEEP on the delay in publishing Kerala Assembly Election data. Even after 3 days, key figures remain unavailable. Urged immediate release to ensure transparency. pic.twitter.com/JHHr3vsSfo— V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) April 13, 2026
The letter was addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
"I respectfully urge the Election Commission to take immediate steps to publish the complete election data without further delay. Timely access to verified information is vital for all stakeholders, including the public, researchers and political representatives," he added.
As per the Election Commission website, Kerala recorded 78.03 percent polling in the elections held on April 9, with 883 candidates contesting from 140 Assembly constituencies.
According to the commission, the polling was largely peaceful, with extensive live webcasting conducted across all polling stations to ensure transparency.
Later Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had described the Kerala elections as a "historic testimony" of democratic participation. The counting of the votes will be on May 4.
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Kerala Records Massive Turnout As Voting Percentage Surpasses 2021 Figures