Kerala On Par With Advanced Countries In Infant Mortality, Says UNICEF Official

Thiruvananthapuram: Many advanced countries and Kerala now have similar infant mortality levels, a senior UNICEF official said on Monday, underlining how the state’s progress in child health has shifted the focus to new challenges such as NCDs among children.

"Kerala is one of the states in India that has addressed infant mortality. The rates and levels of infant mortality here are similar to Sweden, Norway and much more advanced countries," said Dr Raol Bermejo, UNICEF representative in New York and Health Specialist leading work on non-communicable diseases.

A UNICEF delegation visited the headquarters of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights during the day. Kerala has reported the lowest infant mortality rate (IMR) in India at 5 deaths per 1,000 live births, according to the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) statistical report.

While India's national average remains at 25, Kerala's performance sets a benchmark that is comparable to many developed countries, the state health department has said. The global significance of this achievement is underlined by the fact that the United States has an infant mortality rate of 5.6 deaths per 1,000 live births, it said.

According to UN data, Sweden has an under-five mortality rate of 2.5 deaths per 1,000 live births, while Norway records 2.4 deaths per 1,000 live births. Bermejo said UNICEF was in Kerala to acknowledge the work being done with the commission.

"UNICEF is here to truly thank the work of the Child Rights Commission, the work that we were doing together," he told reporters. He said that with infectious diseases no longer the primary concern, child health priorities in Kerala have changed.

"In these kinds of contexts, we're looking at issues in health and well-being of children beyond those traditional malaria, pneumonia are not concerns any more that are important here in Kerala," he said.