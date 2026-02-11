ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Nurse Reclaims Life After 26-Month Coma Due To Nipah Virus

Kozhikode: In a medical development that has captured the attention of experts and offered a miracle to a grieving family, Tito Thomas, a nurse from Kerala who survived the Nipah virus only to fall into a 26-month coma due to a rare brain reactivation, is finally showing signs of recovery.

Tito is the first reported case in India of 'Latent Encephalitis' caused by the Nipah virus—a condition where the virus remains dormant in the brain after initial recovery and reactivates months later with devastating neurological effects.

It is understood that after being completely unresponsive and unable to breathe independently for over two years, Tito has now begun making faint vocal sounds, attempting to smile, and showing purposeful limb movements.

His parents, Thomas and Lissy, along with his brother Shijo, said that he is now attempting to recognize faces, watching television, and using facial expressions to communicate, marking a significant departure from earlier medical assessments that suggested recovery was unlikely.

The tragic turn in Tito’s life began in 2023, shortly after he started his career as an emergency department nurse at a private hospital in Kozhikode. In August 2023, he cared for a patient who was later confirmed to have died from Nipah. Although Tito survived the initial infection and completed his quarantine, the virus had secretly taken root in his central nervous system.