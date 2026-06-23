Kerala Native Among 12 Indians Killed In Qatar Gas Plant Explosion
The explosion occurred on Sunday during maintenance work at the Barzan gas distribution centre operated by QatarEnergy LNG.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Kozhikode: A 29-year-old man from Kerala's Kozhikode district was among the 12 Indian nationals killed in a massive explosion at a natural gas processing facility in Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City. The deceased has been identified as Arjun, a resident of Vellur in Tuneri, who was employed as a plant supervisor at the facility.
The explosion occurred on Sunday during maintenance work at the Barzan gas distribution centre operated by QatarEnergy LNG. According to Qatari authorities, 13 people were killed in the blast, including 12 Indians, while 66 others sustained injuries.
Arjun was the son of Babu, who runs a tailoring shop in Purameri, and Beena (Moly). He is survived by his wife, Athulya, whom he married during a visit to India after moving to Qatar two years ago, and his sister, Vismaya.
Local panchayat representatives said discussions would soon be held regarding the procedures to repatriate his mortal remains.
According to an official statement issued by Qatar's Ministry of Interior, the explosion and subsequent fire were caused by a technical malfunction while operations were being resumed at the Barzan Gas Plant after an extended maintenance shutdown.
Addressing a press conference, Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, said 13 workers from India and Pakistan lost their lives in the accident. The injured include nationals from Qatar, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Nigeria, and Nepal.
Emergency response teams and security personnel from Ras Laffan Industrial City rushed to the site after the explosion, evacuated the injured to nearby hospitals while carrying out search and rescue operations.
The Indian Embassy, quoting Qatari authorities, said all those injured are in stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment.
Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Officials said there was no gas leak and no threat to the public or the environment, while an assessment of the damage at and around the facility is still underway.
Qatari authorities said natural gas production has not been affected by the incident, and efforts are underway to resume normal operations at the plant. The Barzan Gas Plant had is shut since December 2025 for urgent maintenance work and had resumed operations only two days before the explosion, according to company officials.
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