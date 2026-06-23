ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Native Among 12 Indians Killed In Qatar Gas Plant Explosion

Kozhikode: A 29-year-old man from Kerala's Kozhikode district was among the 12 Indian nationals killed in a massive explosion at a natural gas processing facility in Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City. The deceased has been identified as Arjun, a resident of Vellur in Tuneri, who was employed as a plant supervisor at the facility.

The explosion occurred on Sunday during maintenance work at the Barzan gas distribution centre operated by QatarEnergy LNG. According to Qatari authorities, 13 people were killed in the blast, including 12 Indians, while 66 others sustained injuries.

Arjun was the son of Babu, who runs a tailoring shop in Purameri, and Beena (Moly). He is survived by his wife, Athulya, whom he married during a visit to India after moving to Qatar two years ago, and his sister, Vismaya.

Local panchayat representatives said discussions would soon be held regarding the procedures to repatriate his mortal remains.

According to an official statement issued by Qatar's Ministry of Interior, the explosion and subsequent fire were caused by a technical malfunction while operations were being resumed at the Barzan Gas Plant after an extended maintenance shutdown.