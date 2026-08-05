ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Mulls Massive River, Dam Desilting; ₹5,000-Crore Sand Deposits Identified

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major initiative aimed at reducing flood risks, increasing water storage capacity and generating revenue, the Kerala government has initiated steps to remove sand and silt accumulated in rivers and dams since the devastating floods of 2018.

According to official estimates, the deposits are valued at over ₹5,000 crore. The Water Resources and Revenue departments have been directed to coordinate the exercise, while a fresh sand audit of rivers, backwaters and reservoirs will be carried out to assess current deposits.

A 2022 sand audit covering 36 rivers across 11 districts identified significant sand deposits in 17 rivers, with Bharatapuzha, Chaliyar — the fourth-longest river covering Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode; Kadalundi in Kozhikode district and Periyar — the longest river in Kerala, stretching 244 kilometres — accounting for the largest volumes.

Of the 464 lakh cubic metres of sand identified, experts recommended environmentally sustainable extraction of 141 lakh cubic metres to reduce flood risks and improve river flow.

Government estimates indicate that river sand alone is worth over ₹3,000 crore, while sand accumulated in dams is valued at more than ₹2,000 crore. However, no comprehensive statewide sand audit has been conducted after 2022.

Among the major deposits are Bharatapuzha — the second-longest river in Kerala covering Palakkad, Thrissur, and Malappuram districts — with around 75 lakh metric tonnes, Mangalam Dam in Palakkad with about 50 lakh cubic metres, and Aruvikkara in Thiruvananthapuram with nearly 20 lakh cubic metres.

Other reservoirs, including Chulliyar, Malampuzha both in Palakkad and Chimmini in Thrissur, also contain substantial deposits.

Storage Capacity Hit By Siltation

According to Central Water Commission (CWC) data, decades of silt accumulation have significantly reduced reservoir capacities. Malampuzha Dam in Palakkad has lost around 20 million cubic metres of storage over 55 years, while Idamalayar Dam in Ernakulam has lost about 18 million cubic metres over 33 years. Officials estimate that desilting could increase the state's reservoir storage capacity by around 15%, creating space for an additional 900 million cubic metres of water — equivalent to the capacity of nearly five medium-sized reservoirs.