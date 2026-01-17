ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Moves Beyond WFH With 'Work Near Home' Initiative, Aims To Create Five Lakh Jobs

Thiruvanthapuram: Taking the ‘Work From Home’ concept to the next level, the Kerala government is set to launch its ambitious ‘Work Near Home’ (WNH) communes, enabling professionals to work for global corporations from centres located close to their doorsteps.

The first centre of the initiative will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday (January 19). It has been set up at a 12,000 square foot facility leased from BSNL in Kottarakkara.

Announcing the launch at a press conference, state Finance Minister KN Balagopal stated that the project, announced in the 2024 state budget, aims to bridge the gap between rural living and high-end global employment.

“The initiative is specifically designed for IT professionals who returned to Kerala from abroad or other Indian metros during the pandemic and are reluctant to relocate due to family commitments or personal preferences,” he said.

Unlike ‘Work from Home,’ which often lacks a professional environment, ‘Work Near Home’ offers a ‘Plug and Play’ commune system where four to twelve employees of a company can work together in a fully furnished, air-conditioned space equipped with high-speed internet and reliable power backup.

This allows professionals to maintain a healthy work-life balance by commuting only 10 to 30 kilometres from their homes, enabling them to return to their families daily while still functioning in a collaborative corporate atmosphere.