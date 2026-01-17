Kerala Moves Beyond WFH With 'Work Near Home' Initiative, Aims To Create Five Lakh Jobs
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the first WNH centre on Monday. It has been set up at a 12,000 square foot facility in Kottarakkara.
January 17, 2026
Thiruvanthapuram: Taking the ‘Work From Home’ concept to the next level, the Kerala government is set to launch its ambitious ‘Work Near Home’ (WNH) communes, enabling professionals to work for global corporations from centres located close to their doorsteps.
The first centre of the initiative will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday (January 19). It has been set up at a 12,000 square foot facility leased from BSNL in Kottarakkara.
Announcing the launch at a press conference, state Finance Minister KN Balagopal stated that the project, announced in the 2024 state budget, aims to bridge the gap between rural living and high-end global employment.
“The initiative is specifically designed for IT professionals who returned to Kerala from abroad or other Indian metros during the pandemic and are reluctant to relocate due to family commitments or personal preferences,” he said.
Unlike ‘Work from Home,’ which often lacks a professional environment, ‘Work Near Home’ offers a ‘Plug and Play’ commune system where four to twelve employees of a company can work together in a fully furnished, air-conditioned space equipped with high-speed internet and reliable power backup.
This allows professionals to maintain a healthy work-life balance by commuting only 10 to 30 kilometres from their homes, enabling them to return to their families daily while still functioning in a collaborative corporate atmosphere.
While the primary focus is currently on the IT sector, the government plans to expand the scope to IT-related services as well. Following the Kottarakkara launch, nine more centres are being readied in locations including Kalamassery, Ramanattukara, Thaliparamba, and Perinthalmanna.
The minister Balagopal highlighted that Kerala’s villages possess the necessary infrastructure, including an educated workforce, steady electricity, and internet connectivity, making them ideal hubs for this project.
The government estimates that this network could eventually bring nearly five lakh jobs to rural Kerala, besides creating 50,000 new employment opportunities within the state.
The project is being implemented by K-DISC (Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council) as the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), with an initial investment of 4.87 crore rupees.
Highlighting the changing nature of employment, K-DISC Executive Director PM Riyas told ETV Bharat that the internet has made it possible to work for any global company from anywhere in the world.
“The new generation of professionals prefers flexible freelance-style working hours over traditional 9-to-5 desk jobs. The long-term vision of the state government is to extend this network to all local self-government bodies, transforming Kerala's labour market into a global, decentralised hub,” he noted.
