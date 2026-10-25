ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Mother, Children Reunite After 13 Years Through A Court Case

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Kasaragod: A case that separated the mother and children has brought them back after 13 years.

The family, who had been separated for years, came face to face during the investigation of a case registered in 2013. A 44-year-old woman from Cherumi in Kerala’s Kasaragod district met her children after years following the intervention of the court and the police.

In 2013, the Chittarikkal police had registered a case against the woman, who was then living in Cheemeni, for allegedly assaulting her 12-year-old son. Officials said that following issues in the couple's relationship, the son, who was 12 at the time, went to the Chittarikkal police station with his father and filed a complaint stating that his mother was abusing them. Subsequently, a case was registered under the Juvenile Justice Act, and the woman was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. She later went into hiding after being released on bail. The police said that she then lived in various parts of the state by changing locations. Through a nursing agency in Kochi, she reached Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta and earned a living by taking care of an elderly woman there.