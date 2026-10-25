Kerala: Mother, Children Reunite After 13 Years Through A Court Case
The family, who had been separated for years, came face to face during the investigation of a case registered in 2013.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 9:26 PM IST
Kasaragod: A case that separated the mother and children has brought them back after 13 years.
The family, who had been separated for years, came face to face during the investigation of a case registered in 2013. A 44-year-old woman from Cherumi in Kerala’s Kasaragod district met her children after years following the intervention of the court and the police.
In 2013, the Chittarikkal police had registered a case against the woman, who was then living in Cheemeni, for allegedly assaulting her 12-year-old son. Officials said that following issues in the couple's relationship, the son, who was 12 at the time, went to the Chittarikkal police station with his father and filed a complaint stating that his mother was abusing them.
Subsequently, a case was registered under the Juvenile Justice Act, and the woman was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. She later went into hiding after being released on bail.
The police said that she then lived in various parts of the state by changing locations. Through a nursing agency in Kochi, she reached Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta and earned a living by taking care of an elderly woman there.
The Chittarikkal police apprehended her from Thiruvalla on October 21. The police said that following the investigation, they tracked her down to the nursing agency in Kochi and then to the house in Thiruvalla where she worked as a caregiver.
However, when she was produced in court, the case took an unexpected turn. The police said both children had come to court to see their mother after more than a decade. The son, who had filed the original complaint, informed the court that he did not wish to proceed with the case and submitted an affidavit for this purpose.
Considering the situation, the court granted bail to the woman. After her release, the woman spent two days with her children before returning to Thiruvalla to take care of the elderly person she looks after.
Both children are now married. The police said they want their mother to return. The police clarified that the children now say they filed such a complaint in 2013 because their father forced them to. The woman has assured her children that she will return after making other necessary arrangements for the elderly person she cares for and completing the remaining court procedures. The police added that she also expressed hope of living permanently with her children.
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