Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil’s Anticipatory Bail Hearing Deferred; Court Seeks Crucial Digital Records Tomorrow

A closed-court hearing was ordered in the Rahul Mankootathil case due to the sensitive nature of the allegations. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: Legal proceedings on the anticipatory bail plea of Palakkad Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a rape and coercion case were adjourned after the prosecution failed to produce crucial digital records before the Thiruvananthapuram District Sessions Court today (December 3). The hearing will resume tomorrow (December 4).

Justice Naseera S is presiding over the case. The prosecution is expected to present the missing digital records, considered important evidence for the rape and forced abortion allegations, in court on December 4.

Given the sensitive nature of the case, both the defence and prosecution requested a closed court (in camera), which the court approved.

The MLA's plea that he should not be arrested until the final verdict is pronounced was not accepted by the court. The prosecution vehemently opposed the bail application, informing the court that there are multiple complaints of sexual assault against the MLA and arguing that if granted bail, the accused has a significant possibility of influencing the victims and witnesses.

The MLA has been missing for seven days since the case was registered. Police have intensified their search, especially in Bengaluru, Karnataka, after reports indicated he may have crossed state lines from Palakkad. Previous updates suggested he might be hiding in Palakkad or Tamil Nadu.