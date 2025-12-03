Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil’s Anticipatory Bail Hearing Deferred; Court Seeks Crucial Digital Records Tomorrow
The hearing on Mankootathil’s anticipatory bail was delayed due to missing digital records, and the police intensified the search while a new complaint emerged.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 5:45 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Legal proceedings on the anticipatory bail plea of Palakkad Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a rape and coercion case were adjourned after the prosecution failed to produce crucial digital records before the Thiruvananthapuram District Sessions Court today (December 3). The hearing will resume tomorrow (December 4).
Justice Naseera S is presiding over the case. The prosecution is expected to present the missing digital records, considered important evidence for the rape and forced abortion allegations, in court on December 4.
Given the sensitive nature of the case, both the defence and prosecution requested a closed court (in camera), which the court approved.
The MLA's plea that he should not be arrested until the final verdict is pronounced was not accepted by the court. The prosecution vehemently opposed the bail application, informing the court that there are multiple complaints of sexual assault against the MLA and arguing that if granted bail, the accused has a significant possibility of influencing the victims and witnesses.
The MLA has been missing for seven days since the case was registered. Police have intensified their search, especially in Bengaluru, Karnataka, after reports indicated he may have crossed state lines from Palakkad. Previous updates suggested he might be hiding in Palakkad or Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, a second woman has approached the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) with a new complaint against the MLA.
The KPCC has forwarded the complaint to the Director General of Police (DGP). Police plan to ask the woman to file it formally before deciding whether to open another case.
In his bail plea, Rahul Mamkootathil alleges that the allegations stem from a political conspiracy involving the Sabarimala gold plate issue and an alleged CPM-BJP nexus.
He also stated that the complainant works for a TV channel aligned with the BJP, and her husband is a Yuva Morcha member in Palakkad.
The MLA acknowledged having a close relationship with the complainant that began on social media. However, he denied allegations of pregnancy and forced abortion, insisting that responsibility lies with her husband.
